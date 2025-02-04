Galentine’s Day Essentials: A College Girl’s Guide for a Valentine’s Day to Remember  

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and even if you don’t have a date, you can have the next best thing: A Galentine’s Day! If you don’t know what Galentine’s Day is, it’s basically Valentine’s Day with your best friends. Some girls celebrate in their friend groups by going out to dinner, making dinner in, doing fun crafts, or simply just having a movie night. Lately on TikTok, I have seen so many adorable, easy and adorable Galentine’s Day ideas to make the day full of love, and I wanted to share some of the best ideas.

Making Heart Shaped Pizzas

Who doesn’t love pizza…with a twist! Heart shaped pizzas are both easy to make and delicious. All you have to do is buy pizza dough, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and any other toppings you would like. When you are making the pizza crust, shape the dough into a heart shape before putting it in the oven. This will make for a tasty dinner and cute photo ops!

Painting Picture Frames

Valentine’s Day is a perfect opportunity to make some new decor for your living space. Ordering blank photo frames on Amazon is easy and affordable. Acrylic paints will work perfectly to create any designs you want on your frame.

Watching a Rom-Com

Sometimes, a good rom-com is simply a necessity. I guess you could watch a sad romance movie, but rom-coms capture the right amount of emotion and comedy. Some ideas include How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days, Anyone But You, 10 Things I Hate About You, Pretty Woman, and 50 First Dates.

Snack Board Night

I think we have all seen the extravagant snack boards that people make on social media. So, grab your friends, and each of you can choose a different type of board to make. This can range from a charcuterie board to a candy board! This is such a fun way to get creative and enjoy different types of food.

Cupcake Decorating Contest

Although Valentine’s Day is a day of love, it doesn’t hurt to get a little competitive with your friends! Go down to your local grocery store and grab some different icings and toppings for everyone to choose from. Then, set a ten-minute timer and start decorating! May the best cupcake win.

Hopefully these ideas have inspired you to pick up your phone and start planning this year’s Galentine’s! There are so many more ideas that you can incorporate on TikTok and Instagram if you want to check them out. Valentine’s Day is supposed to be filled with those you love the most, and these activities are the perfect way to spend time with your loved ones.