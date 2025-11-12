Five Ways to Romanticize Studying for Finals 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I hate to break it to you, but we only have two full weeks of classes left before final exams. The days are colder, the nights are longer, and the Sundays are getting scarier. Even though Thanksgiving break is right around the corner, it is not the time to lock out.

I don’t know anyone who has positive feelings towards studying. The statement “I have to study,” is usually followed by “good luck” or, “yikes.” But this is the year, it all changes because we are going to romanticize our study sessions to the maximum. Keep reading to learn how to romanticize studying to make finals less daunting.

Study in a cozy environment

Finding a study spot that’s cute and allows you to get work done is a game changer. Studying in a cute café with my noise cancelling headphones and fun seasonal beverage always makes me feel more inclined to get work done. Even if you choose to study on campus or in your room, wearing a cozy outfit with your caffeinated drink of choice and minimal distractions sets yourself up to be productive.

Find a good playlist

Whether you make your own playlist or pick one of the many playlists inspired by Rory Gilmore, music always gets me in the right headspace to study. Personally, I listen to instrumental music when I study, especially instrumental Christmas music the closer it gets to winter break. Listen to LoFi, jazz, house, or just brown noise to help minimize distractions during your lock-in.

Use the pomodoro method

This isn’t new, but the pomodoro method is so helpful when you’re trying to do intentional studying. It breaks studying down into manageable chunks and it helps me look forward to something. I watch the Study with Me videos on YouTube with 50-minute study sessions and 10-minute breaks in between. Try to be intentional during the breaks, like taking a walk, stretching, or eating food, instead of going on your phone.

Plan ahead

Studying is easier when you go into it with a game plan. Even before you start studying, plan what you’ll wear, eat something nutritious and filling, and exercise. When you feel good physically, you’ll feel good mentally. When it’s time to sit down and take out your laptop or notebook, plan what you’ll study. That’s why I like using the pomodoro method because I plan what I study for each 50-minute block.

Find inspiration on social media

When scrolling on TikTok or Pinterest sounds like a better idea than studying, look up studying aesthetics while you’re at it! Usually, the videos of others studying or inspirational quotes give me enough motivation to turn my phone off.

I hope these tips have given you some guidance on how to tackle your next Sunday lock-in session. Channel your main character energy, blast your study playlist, and get ready for your most productive Sunday yet. Remember, productivity doesn’t have to be overwhelming – sometimes it’s just about creating structure, setting intentions, and taking it one task at a time. You’ve got this!