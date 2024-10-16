This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

As summer flings come to an end, fall romance comes in full swing and so do the fun dates! With some creativity, you and your boo can enjoy the autumn festivities in various ways. Here are 10 fall date ideas to explore:

Spooky Movie Night:

For the chill couples out there, a movie night is perfect to connect with your partner while enjoying the comfort of your home. Curling up and watching Halloween themed movies, making fun snacks like ghost shaped pizzas and popcorn and stealing a kiss during that rom-com scene is the best way to end a day.

Boo Baskets

For those who enjoy gift giving, swapping boo baskets is the way to go. You can include things like their favorite candy, stuffed animals, candles or whatever else your partner enjoys and swap them for a no trick, all treat surprise.

Make Matching Sweaters

To hold memories (and stay warm!), matching sweaters are a great option for an activity. Between fabric paint and iron stencils, the creative possibilities are endless. You can also swap them for when you miss your partner a little extra!

Going to a Haunted House

This one is for the thrill seekers and dare devils. Between the adrenaline rush and attractions, you’ll be sure to hold your partner close for this activity.

Pumpkin Patch

Enjoy a hayride with your loved one while picking the perfect pumpkin to carve later. Afterwards you could enjoy some apple cider or pluck your own apples for a homemade treat while also supporting local farmers

Flea Market

Speaking of local, a trip to the market is a great way to shop together for fresh produce and products from small businesses. Getting a chance to experience new flavors together and enjoying the gentle breeze of autumn is a great way to connect!

Renaissance Faire

If you’re willing to spend a bit, the Renaissance Faire is a staple to fall festivities. Sporting matching costumes and enjoying fried food is just the start. Ren Faire has a multitude of activities like crystal finding, jousting, performances and more.

Petting Zoo

If cute animals are your thing (which they should be), going to a petting zoo is a relaxing outing to have with your partner.

Corn Maze

Put your and your partner’s wits to the test by challenging yourselves with a corn maze. With this date idea, you can explore each other’s adventurous side through the winding paths.

Coffee Date

Though simple, enjoying a trip together to a cafe for some quiet ambience and warm coffee screams cozy vibes for you and your partner. This idea is great for college students as studying alone can turn into a studying date as midterm season is here and finals season is approaching!