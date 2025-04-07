This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

Are you looking for a new hobby? A way to help the Baltimore community? Or just an easy club to join on campus? Then Crochet 4 A Cause is the club for you, Crochet 4 A Cause is a club on campus that is very underrated. I attended multiple meetings with the club last year with my friend, now roommate, who is one of the co-vice presidents. I thought I would highlight this amazing club and their efforts for this week’s article!

The club started around three years ago and the board currently stands with President Marin Koch ‘26, and with Co-Vice Presidents Elena Bagaglio ‘27 and Nima Rafei ‘27. During this time, they have emphasized their commitment to service and switched their focus from plastic yarn and mats to regular yarn. They have also been making more connections to donate to the Baltimore community, this includes sleeping mats and winter wear for people in need.

The mission they hope to accomplish is to use the clubs shared skills to make an impact on the community around us. They are expanding by adding some new faces to their board and creating some new positions to expand their reach. They hope to expand in their donations and impact on the community to assist and help those with housing insecurity.

My experience with the club has been only positive and while I did try to learn how to crochet it was hard because I am a lefty and not very patient. This skill, like most skills, takes patience and practice. My roommate Elena, she has flourished in her efforts and has made countless hats, bookmarks and blankets for herself, her friends and family.

If you have any interest in crocheting, want to learn or are already a pro, then Crochet 4 A Cause is the best option to join in your time here at Loyola! They meet every Monday at 6:30 in MH 342, if you’re looking for a way to wind down on a Monday night. They are always friendly and open to new members to crochet, chat and watch reality TV shows which include Golden Bachelor, Say Yes to the Dress, Kitchen Nightmares, Impractical Jokers and more. Check out Crochet 4 A Cause for the remaining spring semester!

Check out their Instagram if you want to take a look at what they’ve been posting and any updates having to do with the club!