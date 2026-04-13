Cozy Video Game Recommendations for Spring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over Easter break, I started playing on my Nintendo Switch again. Every once in a while, I remember I have one, and I played a lot of video games and discovered some new ones. With the Spring season coming up, it makes me want to slow down and romanticize every moment. This looks like curling up with a comfort game that feels just as light and refreshing as the spring season. So if you are looking for a way to unwind between classes and relax, here are five cozy video games that are perfect for spring!

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (Nintendo Switch)

At the time this article is released, the full game will be out in a few days on April 16th, but the demo is available now to play. I grew up playing the original game on the 3DS, so this game allows me to relive childhood nostalgia. In this game, you can create your own Mii, and you watch them interact with others, fall in love, make friends, and get into all kinds of quirky antics. The unpredictability of this game is what stands out to me because you never know what the Mii’s are going to do next, which keeps the game fun and exciting every time.

Is this Seat Taken (Nintendo Switch) (IOS free and paid version)

This game is a puzzle game where everyone wants a specific seat, and you have to put them in their seat preferences. While this game is on the shorter side, there is a free iOS version that has more levels and is available in different countries as well. It’s the kind of game you can pick up for a few minutes between classes or other activities or play for longer when you want to fully unwind and relax. Overall, it’s relaxing, a bit challenging, and perfect when you want something calm, but still addictive.

Tiny Bookshop (Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac)

Tiny Bookshop is a cozy, narrative-driven game where you run a mobile secondhand bookshop and travel by the sea, selling different books. You sell real-world books such as A Midnight Summer Dream and Shatter Me. You can also decorate your shop and befriend the locals. In this game, you can also help customers find books that match their preferences and learn about the history of the time. Unlock new secrets and locations in the town of Bookstonbury. Overall, this game offers a relaxing gameplay that you can pick up whenever you have the time and offers a good sense of community.

Disney Dreamlight Valley (Nintendo Switch, PS 4&5, Xbox, PC, IOS)

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life simulation adventure game where you restore a magical valley populated by Disney and Pixar characters. You solve quests, customize the world, and build friendships with Disney and Pixar characters, each with their own stories and quests. They engage in farming activities such as mining, fishing, and cooking. In this game, you uncover the mystery of “The Forgetting, a curse that causes the valley’s inhabitants to lose their memories, by freeing the Castle and unlocking new realms. What makes this game perfect for spring is the bright world and the comforting sense of routine, where everything moves at your pace. It’s nostalgic, immersive, and a great escape where you want something relaxing and magical.

Spring is the perfect season to slow down, reset, and find comfort in cozy video games. Whether you want to play something nostalgic, story-driven, or simply relaxing, each of these games offers a relaxing escape from the stress of everyday life and studying for finals. As the days get warmer and everything starts to feel lighter, consider this your sign to pick up a cozy video game and romanticize the season.