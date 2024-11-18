The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As an avid listener of Tyler the Creator, I was excited to find out about the release of his newest album Chromakopia. After various speculations regarding the features, the content, and the artistic execution, I am pleased to provide some of my interpretations and ratings!

‘St.Chroma’ (feat. Daniel Caesar) (4 stars)

‘St.Chroma’ embodies the start of a movie soundtrack with a mixture of a march beat and hints of sci-fi in the background. The transition from whispering to intensity with the beat switch-up provides a sense of “underdog-ism.” However, I wasn’t super crazy about this song, but I enjoyed it nonetheless.

‘Rah Tah Tah’ (5 stars)

I highly recommend listening with good bass support as the beat is heavy-hitting. Tyler emphasizes his self-confidence to the point of even slight arrogance. The song is essentially him setting himself apart from the rest. Despite this, he talks about some real principles like stacking your money and being wealthy, not rich. He also speaks about not believing everything the media says and how people in your own community can abuse shared identity for fame and fortune. Tyler also speaks on his experience of being bullied while at the same time reflecting on how his past experiences and current ones as a celebrity have caused him anxiety, specifically paranoia.

‘Noid’ (5 stars)

The message here is clear and impactful, especially with the echoing as if your thoughts are bouncing back and forth in your mind. The juxtaposition between Tyler’s last song and the simple line “Peace but can’t afford ya” provides context into his current mental state as a musical sensation. With the amount of money Tyler has accumulated through his music, the one thing he can’t seem to buy is privacy away from crazed fans and haters. There is a clear sense of urgency to live on edge; taking safety precautions just to feel comfortable. The way Tyler speeds up towards the end of the song while verbalizing his worries almost simulates a sort of panic attack. Even the spatial audio for the “left shoulder, right shoulder” line makes the listener feel uneasy. Unrelated to this, the inclusion of the chorus from ‘Nizakupanga Ngzo’ was a great touch and a callback to his desire to represent the black community more while also preading the message of the toxicity of gossip

‘Darling, I’ (feat. Teezo Touchdown) (4 stars)

I loved the old-school beat with the addition of Teezo’s vocals. Yet, despite the dreamy guitar strings and soft singing, this song is not what most people perceive. It speaks on the inner conflict of understanding what love is and battling with the idea of settling down or exploring for the rest of your life. It challenges monogamy and touches on the disgusting but true reality of wavering loyalty and its consequences as well as its understanding and acceptance of a non-traditional romantic outlook. I think this beat really reflects the same protocol as the song ‘Hey Ya’ by Outkast. This song, and even some others in the album, reflect that “Ya’ll don’t wanna hear me you just wanna dance” paradox. The beat alludes to a sense of happiness, but in reality, it speaks on the topics mentioned above. The song opens a great conversation of understanding that many people in the world hold complex and varying experiences with their own flaws and perfections and if Tyler too aligns with this, then how could he get everything he wants from one person if he himself could not provide that to someone? I found this topic very interesting in the way it challenges norms and Tyler encourages his love interest and others to explore themselves.

‘Hey Jane’ (5 stars)

If you enjoy more storyline songs, like ‘Wilshire’ from CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, this song is perfect for you. It speaks on the whirlwind of thoughts and feelings circling the subject of possibly bringing life into the world unintentionally. With ‘Darling, I’ adding an immense amount of context to this song, Tyler’s mindset is then battled with ‘Hey Jane’ and the consideration that his love narrative may have to shift. Despite this, he speaks on his feelings and talks about his fears while also understanding the even more complex and distressed feelings of the woman in this situation. Tyler provides Jane’s perspective through a conversation style which is extremely inclusive. This song provides a full scope of a serious and nuanced situation. Tyler’s use of the name Jane, usually used for someone that is unidentifiable, reflects his want for her privacy or maybe is a statement of how he truly doesn’t know much of her himself. The relationship between wanting to live how you want while also facing consequences that you have no control over and yet having to gain responsibility is something I’m sure many people could relate to.

‘I Killed You’ (4 stars)

This song revolves around the Black culture of hair and its importance as well as its social and even intrinsic ridicule. My perception of the song is that the first part speaks of the way we demonize our own hair due to the state of the work world. We feel the need to get rid of it so that we can afford to work. He also touches on the history of our hair and the way our intricate styles of braids and knots were actually utilized as escape routes. It exemplifies how our hair holds memories, salvation, freedom, and identity. Tyler talks about the various ways black people have “killed” their curls through chemical processes and heat. This also speaks to the way older generations played a role in the brainwashing due to their own brainwashing. This translates to constantly making decisions for their children’s hair by using the simplest or most acceptable route such as just straightening their daughter’s hair or getting a low cut for their son. It also implies the lack of connection with their own identity as the child loses theirs. The narrative then shifts to Tyler’s mindset of satisfaction and conviction in his hair, basically telling anyone who doesn’t like it that they can leave. His hair becomes a source of empowerment and instead of killing his identity, he kills the opinions of others.

‘Judge Judy’ (4 stars)

‘Judge Judy’ is a song about a woman (assuming under a pseudonym) who he hit it off with. They both shared a joy of the more unhinge wild parts of life. Tyler is not only acknowledging this but accepting her without judgment. The song shifts to a letter Judy wrote for Tyler after not communicating for a while. It explains the mental anguish she dealt with and how that was reflected through hypersexuality. But it could also be a reflection of her wanting to be free before she left the world, living as her most authentic self, and wanting Tyler to do the same, thus being grateful that he never judged her ways and instead empathized with her. I also thought the reference to the popular cable show “Judge Judy” was very clever.

‘Sticky’ (feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red, Lil Wayne) (4 stars)

Taking a break from the more heavy hitters, Sticky is more on the party playlist side. With Tyler’s implementation of surprise features, hearing 3 great artists come together and produce a party banger is perfect. While the lyricism of some parts could be better, the addition of the classic Black Step with the trumpets of the CMWYGL era is exactly what Sticky exudes.

‘Take Your Mask Off’ (feat. Daniel Caesar & LaToiya Williams) (5 stars)

This song is meant to open up the soul, especially with the tones of gospel mixed with a bit of old school. Tyler tells the narrative of what many, especially minority communities have experienced trying to navigate their identity and the world in which it exists. The first narrative is about how many young Black men feel the need to identify with a struggle or put themselves into harmful things just to be seen as tough. The next narrative is about the Black church and the way religion is used as a means of gaining money, instead of it being about salvation. The corrupt ideas are highlighted while the misogynistic and homophobic rhetoric is pushed too. The third narrative speaks to the experience of being a mother and feeling as though one’s personal freedom has been stripped away. The feeling of postpartum depression and the responsibility of everyone needing something from you is pivotal to understanding the experience of so many mothers and may even reflect Tyler’s mom. The last narrative seems to be him talking to himself, whether in the past or currently. He speaks on self-doubt and criticizes his own actions and success and even touches on things he’s mentioned in prior albums.

‘Tomorrow’ (3 stars)

This song highlights his families expectations of him to start a family. Although he doesn’t want to, he also doesn’t want to let his family down and wants to fulfill his mother’s wishes before she gets too old. He also talks about seeing those close to him evolving and maturing. As a college student, I can relate to a degree about the pressures and confusion of what I should be accomplishing and comparing myself to others. Living in a world where things are expected of you, even if they aren’t what you are expecting for yourself is a difficult thing to grapple with and this song illustrates that.

‘Thought I Was Dead’ (feat. ScHoolBoy Q & Santigold) (5 stars)

Tyler’s use of a more militant musical approach proved successful in this song. I highly enjoyed the beat alone but with the added lyricism I was constantly moving. The best way I could understand this song was perhaps how old people in his life and neighborhood have judged him and questioned his whereabouts and this speaks to the experience of growing out of the old and the judgment that comes with that. Tyler is proving the naysayers wrong and those who believe you can’t change your circumstances. Personally, as someone who has faced adversity and doubt in my capabilities, this song also speaks to me.

‘Like Him’ (feat. Lola Young) (5 stars)

The song starts with an anecdote from his mother. He expresses how he’s “chasing a ghost” due to his lack of relationship with his father. The song has a childish undertone as this has been an ongoing theme not only in his music but his entire life. He then grapples with the fact that his father truly wanted to be in his life and that sometimes situations aren’t always cut and dry, and then having to rewire one’s prior opinions after so much time. ‘Like HIm’ is a difficult situation wrapped in a soft melodic beat.

‘Balloon’ (feat. Doechii) (3 stars)

Though this song doesn’t have much deep analysis, I appreciated the wordplay with the surprise feature of Doechii who truly brought the energy needed for this beat. Both of their vocals work great together along with their cadence. Truly a humorous and fun song to uplift the album.

‘I Hope You Find Your Way Home’ (3.5 stars)

The last song on the album wraps up all the lessons talked about in the prior songs. A slow song with intense lyricism and thought. This song does a great job at adding another layer to his last album. Instead of looking to him for help or relying on others, he hopes that through self-reflection and isolation, one can find their way to the life they wish. He reflects on how being independent and going through certain things builds our character for maturity. With some slow jazz beats, the album comes to a beautiful end.

Overall, I highly recommend giving Chromakopia a listen! I enjoyed every second and I’m excited to see what others think too as well as what Tyler has in store for us!