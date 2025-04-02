This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

In 2019, a girl posted a TikTok of her trying kombucha for the first time that ended up going viral. Now, she has 7.6M followers on TikTok, a podcast with over 55k reviews, and is regularly spotted on the red carpet. Yup, I’m talking about Brittany Broski.

Brittany Broski has remained a trending figure since her viral TikTok in 2019, recently making waves again with her cover of ‘Adore You’ by Harry Styles. Like many others, Brittany lived a pretty uneventful life until she posted that TikTok and became known as Kombucha Girl. Brittany Alexis Tomlinson graduated from Texas A&M in 2018 with a degree in Communications, worked at a call center, then worked at a bank, then quit her job once she realized she wanted to continue as a content creator.

Broski continued to grow her following by creating YouTube videos and a podcast with Sarah Schauer that became very popular. The two had a fallout that neither have discussed since and ended the podcast in early 2023. From there, Brittany continued to make her own YouTube videos and created the Broski Report podcast in 2023. Following in July 2023, she created Royal Court, a different medieval-themed YouTube channel where Broski interviews celebrities like Charli XCX and Josh Gad.

Brittany Broski has been able to meet and interview other famous celebrities, like Hozier, Harry Styles, and Beyonce, her favorite artists, because her platforms revolve around being a fangirl. On her podcast, she talks about being a Tumblr girl, the men she has crushes on, her favorite music – all things that make her relatable in the eyes of her viewers.

Aside from being a fangirl, Brittany talks about very deep topics on her podcast, from political issues to her family history, another thing that adds to her relatability. Even when talking about her historical fixations, she cracks jokes and keeps listeners engaged.

As a member of Broski Nation, I find Brittany very refreshing in the influencer landscape. She discusses topics that she is interested in on her podcast and remains true to herself. She has talked about her life with PCOS, her struggles with food, and her journey to find workouts she actually enjoys, something many of her viewers might relate to. Brittany acknowledges she is “brain rot” but at the same time is intelligent, wise, and once again, relatable. I have tried to find other podcasts like hers, but most that I find are either too serious or too pop-culture saturated.

From a single viral moment to a full-fledged career in entertainment, Brittany Broski has cultivated a dedicated fanbase by staying true to herself. Her ability to balance humor, intellect, and genuine passion for the things she loves has made her one of the most relatable and refreshing voices in digital media today. As she ventures into new creative projects—whether through her YouTube channels, podcast, or upcoming music—there’s no doubt that Broski Nation will be along for the ride, eagerly anticipating what she does next.