This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since Thanksgiving is right around the corner, that means it’s time to start planning for the best holiday of the year: Black Friday! My family used to take Black Friday seriously; yes, I do mean waking up at 5 am and trying to get to our favorite stores in our local mall. But times have changed, and most Black Friday shopping has shifted to online, with the birth of Cyber Monday. Regardless, stores are already starting their Black Friday deals, and I am here to tell you which ones to take advantage of. Black Friday is the perfect time to get your Christmas shopping done or just treat yourself with something on sale for almost making it to the end of the semester.

Beauty

In the beauty section, I would avoid designated sites from your favorite brands. Most of the time, stores and sites like Ulta and Sephora offer much better deals than the individual sites do. Ulta has already started its Early Black Friday deals that rotate every week. This week, brands such as BaByliss, Kitsch, Saltair, and Billie Eilish will be on sale. These deals end November 21, and then Official Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Holiday sales begin.

If you’re more of a Sephora person, I got you! Sephora Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin November 23 and continue until the 30th. Sales will be up to 50% off; you can get a free sample bag with your purchase, and you can get 4x points with a fragrance purchase. Sephora is very big on their membership, and even beginner members get perks, so I would recommend signing up before the 23rd so that you can take advantage of all the deals they are offering. All you have to do is make an account with Sephora, and then you are ready!

Clothes

If you’re looking for new basics to add to your closet, Gap and Old Navy have great high-quality pieces and big sales. Gap Factory is 60% sitewide, including their Gift Shop, to do some Christmas shopping. Old Navy is currently having early Black Friday deals for 50% off and then an extra 30% off your purchase. Both these stores have such a wide range of clothes – activewear, layers, hoodies, and of course, the denim. I would go to these sites first if you are looking to replace old clothes and just need a revamp of your favorite pieces.

Of course, everyone will be looking for the cute, trendy pieces on sale. A lot of stores like Skims, Free People, B.P., and Levi’s are sold at department stores that have bigger sales than the individual sites. Macy’s and Nordstrom are great sites to go to if you want to find those trending pieces you have been looking for at a low price. If you are looking for some cute activewear, Athleta and Lululemon are having some big markdowns that are worth looking at. Athleta is up to 60% off, and Lululemon is offering a “We Made Too Much” offer, marking down a lot of their most popular pieces significantly.

Miscellaneous

If you aren’t looking for anything specific this Black Friday and are just browsing to see if you find anything you like, here are some options! Nintendo just announced a big sale for the Switch and Switch 2 and select games on their site/stores and retailers. Pandora and Kate Spade Outlet are having sales on their pieces, up to 50% off necklaces and bracelets. Looking for a new book? Barnes & Noble is offering 30% and 50% off select hardcovers and 50% off Criterion Collection. Lastly, Apple is starting its Black Friday deals at retailers for their watches, headphones, and other tech products in case yours are starting to get old.