Something I love to do as I transition into new seasons is changing up my scent. As spring comes, slowly but surely, here are five scents to smell (while you go out and smell the flowers).

Cheriosa 40

Sol De Janiero’s Cheriosa 40, a mix of plum, jasmine, and vanilla, creates a warm and flowery mix that’s perfect for springtime. It’s a great alternative for those who don’t like the overwhelming floral smell, but still want just a hint.

Tutti Frutti Candy

Bath and Body Works recently released an Easter line featuring cute bunnies on some great scents. I really love this one in particular as it lives up to its name. It has notes of mixed berries and sugared lemon. It’s a fun daytime scent that works great in all settings

Jimmy Choo’s Powdery Peach

For a more subtle but rich fruity scent, powdery peach is a great option. The notes, consisting of peach, tangerine, black currant, and patchouli, create a soft and relaxing smell. It’s a great option for work or meetings.

Philosophy Pure Grace

One of the most notable scents of spring is the smell of fresh laundry. Because of its neutral yet relaxing scent, Philosophy Pure Grace is a great neutral perfume with notes of lavender, water, and lily. It’s also optimal for layering with other perfumes, so you have room to play around!

Oakcha Lemon Cake

Figuring out citrus scents can be tricky. Luckily, Oakcha gets it right. Their lemon cake perfume also has highlight notes of almond and caramel to balance the zest.