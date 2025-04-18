Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Something I love to do as I transition into new seasons is changing up my scent. As spring comes, slowly but surely, here are five scents to smell (while you go out and smell the flowers). 

  1. Cheriosa 40  

Sol De Janiero’s Cheriosa 40, a mix of plum, jasmine, and vanilla, creates a warm and flowery mix that’s perfect for springtime. It’s a great alternative for those who don’t like the overwhelming floral smell, but still want just a hint.  

  1. Tutti Frutti Candy 

Bath and Body Works recently released an Easter line featuring cute bunnies on some great scents. I really love this one in particular as it lives up to its name. It has notes of mixed berries and sugared lemon. It’s a fun daytime scent that works great in all settings 

  1. Jimmy Choo’s Powdery Peach 

For a more subtle but rich fruity scent, powdery peach is a great option. The notes, consisting of peach, tangerine, black currant, and patchouli, create a soft and relaxing smell. It’s a great option for work or meetings.  

  1. Philosophy Pure Grace  

One of the most notable scents of spring is the smell of fresh laundry. Because of its neutral yet relaxing scent, Philosophy Pure Grace is a great neutral perfume with notes of lavender, water, and lily. It’s also optimal for layering with other perfumes, so you have room to play around! 

  1. Oakcha Lemon Cake 

Figuring out citrus scents can be tricky. Luckily, Oakcha gets it right. Their lemon cake perfume also has highlight notes of almond and caramel to balance the zest.  

Tyra Alexander is Editor In Chief at her campus chapter at Loyola University Maryland. Beyond Her Campus, Tyra is a Junior English Major and Journalism minor. She is the Head Nonfiction Editor for her campus' literary art magazine, Corridors and is Senior Copy Editor for her school's newspaper, The Greyhound News. In her free time, Tyra can be found reading a romance book , dancing with her university’s dance company, or watching vlogs by her favorite YouTubers. She is a big fan of R&B and pop, with her favorite artists being Victoria Monét, Beyoncé, and Ariana Grande.