As a Young Woman in Film, I See Nicole Kidman Doing What Few Others Will

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

In 2017, amid the height of the #MeToo movement, Nicole Kidman declared an earnest pledge to work with a female director every 18 months. Eight years later, she has not only honored that promise but surpassed it, collaborating with 19 female directors across numerous film and television projects. This steadfast dedication is more than a personal mission; it’s a clear call to an industry long marred by gender disparity.

For emerging female directors, Kidman’s pledge is a beacon of hope in an environment where opportunities for female creatives have historically been scarce. According to the 2023 Celluloid Ceiling Report, women comprised only 16% of directors working on the top 250 films, a slight decrease from 18% in 2022. While this marks an improvement from the 9% reported in 1998, progress remains sluggish. Moreover, 83% of the top 250 films in 2023 had no female directors at all, underscoring the persistent underrepresentation of women in key creative roles.

Kidman’s approach is both strategic and impactful. By leveraging her star power, she not only opens doors for female directors but also fosters inclusive environments behind the scenes. Films with at least one female director employed substantially more women in other key roles: 61% of writers, 35% of editors, and 10% of cinematographers were women, compared to significantly lower percentages in male-directed films.

Her collaborations span a diverse array of voices and narratives. In “Babygirl,” directed by Halina Reijn, Kidman scored a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of a CEO entangled in a complex relationship with a younger intern, a role that delves into themes of power and vulnerability. Reijn praised Kidman, stating, “She is one of the few people who practices what she preaches when it comes to feminism and empowering women”. Similarly, director Lulu Wang, known for “Expats,” highlighted Kidman’s role in creating opportunities for underrepresented female filmmakers, noting that her support “created this entire network and world of filmmakers, women, people of color who’ve never had the opportunity to be in this space”.

Despite these efforts, the broader industry landscape reveals a persistent gender gap. In 2023, women accounted for only 12.1% of directors among the top 100 grossing films, a marginal increase from previous years. This stagnation underscores the significance of Kidman’s commitment; her actions challenge the status quo and exemplify how influential figures can catalyze change.

For young female creatives, such as myself, Kidman’s pledge is more than symbolic; it’s a tangible demonstration that advocacy, when coupled with action, can yield meaningful progress.

Her collaborations have not only brought diverse stories to the forefront but have also cultivated environments where women in various roles can thrive.

In an industry where women are often denied the latitude to fail and learn, Kidman’s support provides a crucial platform for growth. As she aptly stated, “You deserve a second, third, fourth chance. The way you develop your talent—really, is it going to be immediate? It’s going to be layer upon layer, step by step”.

Nicole Kidman’s unwavering commitment serves as both an inspiration and blueprint. Her actions affirm that when individuals in positions of power choose to uplift others, they not only enrich the creative landscape but also pave the way for a more equitable and inclusive industry.