A College Girl’s Guide to Spring Break Destinations

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

If you’re anything like me, you’re already looking forward to a much-needed vacation from the

stress of college life, including lectures and midterms, as spring break approaches. So, let’s have

a much-needed chat about some great places you should plan a vacation with your family or

perhaps with some friends from college. These are some of the best places to go on your spring

break vacation. For me, Expedia is a girl’s best friend as well!

1. Cancun, Mexico

The first option I’d say to go for a quick trip is Cancun, Mexico, the ultimate party paradise.

If you’re looking for an unforgettable party and relaxation balance experience, Cancun is the

place to be. They have so many activities within their all-inclusive resorts, legendary nightlife,

and stunning beaches it’s the ultimate destination for college students who want to let loose. Go

ride ATVs, enjoy party boats and pool parties at the resort, and when you can find time, Zona

Hotelera is the place to see. Lobster Beach is also great for a refreshing breeze and clear blue

waters, which is a sight to see.

2. Miami, Florida

The second place you should consider is Miami, Florida, full of all the sun, sand, and city vibes

you can imagine. Miami gives you the best of both worlds gorgeous beaches by day and an

amazing nightlife scene by night. South Beach is the known hotspot for beach parties, and you

can explore and hit up the popular Little Havana restaurant for some amazing Cuban food. If you

love a mix of relaxation and excitement, Miami is a solid choice for you to relax and unravel

your college stress.

Last but not least, I’ll offer some ultimate tips for a successful vacation:

Plan ahead – Hotels and flights quickly get pricey. The greater the deals, the earlier you book.

The best days to book flights are generally said to be Tuesday and Wednesday!

Plan a reasonable budget – Prior to the vacation, budget for transportation, meals, and activities!

You never know where the fun will lead you, so always budget extra.

Travel in a group – Joining a group to travel makes things more reasonable and enjoyable

because everyone contributes equally to the expense, especially since nobody wants to be totally

broke.

Stay safe – Always pay attention to your surroundings and watch out for your pals wherever you

go. Stay together at all times and always keep your location updated. Communication is essential

when it comes to vacation.