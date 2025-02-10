7 Underrated Love Songs for Valentine’s Day  

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

Since Valentine’s Day is coming up, I thought I would pluck some of my favorite but underrated love songs from my playlists. I’m a sucker for silly love songs. I listen to love songs year-round and have accumulated recommendations of seven sweet love songs with simple yet magnetic lyrics. There is also an honorable mentions list because it was so hard to narrow it down to seven!

Bless the Telephone – Labi Siffre

This song is one I heard a lot online in compilations of moments of people’s lives. After doing research on the British singer-songwriter Labi Siffre and his life. He was openly gay during his career and peak in the 1970s. ‘Bless the Telephone’ was written for his husband Peter Llyod who he met in 1964 and was with for 48 years. While many lines in the song describe how a phone call from your lover can make your entire day, my favorite line from this song is “How are things with you, I love you.”

Last Night on Earth – Green Day

I’ve been quietly obsessed with this love song by Green Day since a couple of summers ago, it’s one of those hidden gems. While quite a ballad, it seems to still have the edge of Billie Joe Armstrong’s voice. Armstrong has said that he wrote this song for his wife and Bassist Mike Dirnt added, “It’s the most unapologetic love song”. My favorite line from this song is, “My beatin’ heart belongs to you.”

My Vine – Wasia Project

I saw ‘Wasia Project’ this past September at the annual All Things Go festival. Their energy was smooth, cool, and truly beautiful. Their discography is actually perfect and yet they’re still so underrated. ‘My Vine’ is one of my favorite songs by them and is inspired by Sonnet 29 by Elizabeth Barrett and the concept of romantic love being compared to a vine growing around a tree. The angelic vocals of lead singer Olivia Hardy with the touching lyrics make this song an amazing experience. My favorite lyric from this song is, “And when there is drought / And my branches fill with doubt / Oh, you’re there.”

You (Show Me Where My Days Went) – Wallows

‘Wallows’, while being my favorite band, don’t have that many love songs on all their projects. This one is from their newest album Model, as is about missing someone and willing to spend all their days with this person. It is probably the most upbeat song on this list. My favorite line is, “I see it now, it’s funny how / I’m not afraid of time with you.”

When I Get My Hands On You – The New Basement Tapes

Another hidden gem by The New Basement Tapes, this song is simple with its lyrics and instrumental but alas is very sweet. I found out that it was actually written by Bob Dylan who wrote over 100 songs for the band. My favorite line is, “And now you know / everywhere on earth you go / you’re gonna have me as your man.”

Everyone Adores You (at least I do) – Matt Maltese

Matt Maltese is truly an underrated artist, despite the fact that you might’ve heard his name before. I like a couple of songs of his and his voice is lovely to say the least. This song is about ensuring someone that you are in their corner and that you adore them. My favorite line that emphasizes this theme is “When I say, “Everybody”, I’m actually referring to me.”

My Funny Valentine – Chet Baker

I first heard this song in one of my favorite movies The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) where Matt Damon sings it in short a jazz bar scene. I have since then fallen in love with Chet Baker as an amazing cool jazz performer and trumpet player. My favorite line from this song is, “Your looks are laughable / Unphotographable / Yet you’re my favorite work of art”.

I made a playlist as well with all these songs if you have Spotify and want to listen!