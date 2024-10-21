6 Women-Produced Projects that are Perfect for Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

It’s undeniable that some of the most memorable and classic autumn-themed works have been produced by strong female creatives. Whether it be in the form of film, literature, or song, these industries have gradually been dominated by women, and it continues to heighten with time. Here are some of the most respected and adored female-led projects to cozy up with this fall.

Films

Little Women, Greta Gerwig

Gerwig’s rendition of Little Women (2019) has become an instant classic, as it navigates the life trajectories of four sisters: Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy March. Much of the novel-turned-film takes place in autumn and winter, making it the perfect comfort film to get through the chilly weather.

You’ve Got Mail, Nora Ephron

One of the reasons Nora Ephron’s cult classic, You’ve Got Mail (1998) is commonly associated with fall is due to the cozy, yet elevated seasonal style. Meg Ryan’s character, Kathleen Kelly is seen wearing lots of blacks, browns, and creams in the forms of sweaters, tweed skirts, and loafers. Paired with Tom Hanks’ character, Joe Fox’s leather jackets and khaki pants, it creates an irresistible aesthetic that will instantly make anyone excited for fall.

Books

Rebecca, Daphne du Maurier

Daphne du Maurier’s 1938 classic, Rebecca was revolutionary, as du Maurier proved to be ahead of her time, writing a gothic and darkly twisted novel that additionally, was incredibly well received. It follows a woman who has married a wealthy widower, and battles the inescapable memory of his first wife, Rebecca. The novel offers readers a psychological and suspenseful thriller that only intensifies as it continues, perfect for spooky season.

The Haunting of Hill House, Shirley Jackson

The Haunting of Hill House (1959) is a chilling work, following a couple individuals as they reside at the strange and mysterious Hill House. While fulfilling their stay, they begin to uncover dark secrets and battle their own internal issues. Similar to du Maurier, Jackson’s shady, yet complicated book serves as another example of females contributing to the uproar of the mystery genre.

Albums

Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?, The Cranberries

When The Cranberries burst onto the music scene, their innate and unique music style deeply resonated with millions of listeners worldwide. The culmination of rock, indie, and alternative genres within their debut album, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We (1993), serves us classic autumn songs, such as Dreams, Sunday, and Linger, arguably their greatest song. Their lead vocalist and lyricist, Dolores O’Riordan was the heart and soul of the otherwise male-led band, as her vocals paired with her lyrics are undeniably the most remembered aspects of every song.

Bewitched, Laufey

Laufey is an Icelandic and Chinese singer who has been releasing music since 2020. Her music reached mainstream popularity with the release of her album Everything I Know About Love (2022). However, it is her most recent album, Bewitched (2023) that catapulted her to ultimate stardom. It’s unapologetically autumn, with songs, such as Haunted and Misty embodying the transition from summer to fall.

Whether it be heard, seen, or read, there are endless outlets for powerful female fall content. So go out, and explore more of them!