5 Upcoming Women-Led Movies 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In honor of Women’s History Month ending, I wanted to highlight some female-led pictures coming up in the season! Here are some I’m very excited about and hope you will go ahead and see in the following months.

You, Me & Tuscany – April 10th, 2026

The romantic comedy film follows Anna (Halle Bailey), a young woman who has recently abandoned her dreams of becoming a chef. After losing her job and house one after the other, she impulsively decides to travel to Italy. She finds an abandoned Tuscan villa and decides to squat there. As a cover, she pretends to be the owner’s fiancée, but when she meets the real owner’s cousin (Regé-Jean Page), things get a little more complicated.

The Drama – April 3rd, 2026

The new, highly anticipated film starring Hollywood royalty, Robert Pattinson (Charlie) and Zendaya (Emma). Has already gained a lot of traction for its simple yet pleasing style and hidden plot twist. The film is about a couple who recently got engaged and are coming up on their wedding week. When a dinner party goes south after a round of “reveal the worst thing you’ve ever done,” Emma reveals something so shocking. They both don’t know whether or not they really know each other, but the wedding must go on, right?

Sense & Sensibility – In Theaters September 11th, released September 25th, 2026, in the UK. Set to be released later in the United States on October 16, 2026

Based on the Jane Austen novel of the same name, our classic story follows two sisters, Elinor (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Marianne (Esme Creed-Miles) Dashwood. They are forced to move out of their home after their father dies. With this, they not only face grief, changes, and financial problems but also romance and heartbreak. They must navigate their ever-changing life and the idea of marriage as a woman. Like any Jane Austen novel, there is a great lesson to be learned here.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 – May 1, 2026

A sequel to one of the most iconic movies in the world, The Devil Wears Prada 2 follows a seasoned Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) navigating the decline of print media. She is faced with a new rival, her former assistant Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt) and enlists the help of Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) while she considers retirement.

I Love Boosters – May 22, 2026

I saw the trailer for this in the theater while going to see ‘Forbidden Fruits’ this past Saturday, and I loved it immediately. It is a maximalist fashion comedy following characters Coverette (Keke Palmer), Sade (Naomi Ackie), and Mariah (Taylour Paige). These three friends become high-end “boosters,” or another name for shoplifters. They steal and battle with a high-end, greedy fashion elite named Christie Smith (Demi Moore).