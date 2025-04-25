5 Mindful Hobbies to Keep Busy This Summer 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

Summer can often encourage us to constantly be on the go, with vacations, jobs, and social events on the rise. We often forget that summer is ideally for relaxation and a detox from our academic stressors. Whether you are searching for new activities to try this summer, or simply bored at home, these five mindful hobbies are a welcoming invitation to unplug and enjoy the warm days to their fullest.

There is something tranquil and calming about going for a walk. As simple as it sounds, changing the scenery or what you listen to during your journey can make it feel less of a workout and more of an adventure. Researching local state parks or trails in your area gives you new places to explore, all while providing a cleared mindset and an energy reset.

Whether you have a full backyard of plants or just a few pots, gardening is an easy way to remain productive but peaceful. A great thing about gardening is that you could customize the plant workload based on how busy you are during the day, focusing and ranging from one flowerpot to an assortment of vegetable plants. Not to mention that the idea of harvesting flowers or eating vegetables you grew feels highly rewarding.

Journaling, although a classic and common hobby, has the most mental benefits. Writing or jotting down thoughts, feelings, or daily logs can help process emotion and appreciate life for its smaller aspects. There are different types of journaling tailored to each personality and lifestyle. Here are just a few types:

Bullet journaling—for the artistic and creative planner

Gratitude logs/night journaling— for the mental health oriented; for those who don’t like long term writing

Morning goal logs—for the busy hustler, but also prioritizing the search for good in busy days

Daily logs/prompts—for those who like to exercise the mind through long term writing

You don’t need to be skilled at art to enjoy it; any forms of art are important ways to utilize your creative outlet. Easier, less intimidating forms of art for beginners can include coloring books, sketching, watercolor painting, and even photo collage building. Art is meditative, and it allows your mind to relax while keeping your hands busy. Keeping a notebook on hand is beneficial for journal entries or simple sketches—it is not about the finished result, but enjoying the process.

When baking or cooking your favorite desserts or meals when not in a rush, it can be very soothing and rewarding. Searching for easy but delicious recipes online can bring a feeling of productivity and success. Being able to nourish your mind and your body is also a plus!

Busy or bored this summer, these mindful and relaxing hobbies are a gentle reminder to slow down and enjoy the small moments.