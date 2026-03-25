5 Favorite Movies to Watch on a Movie Night with Friends

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone loves a good movie night, but by far the worst part is actually agreeing on what movie to watch with the group. After three years in college and countless movie nights with my friends, I have developed some fan favorites that we always put on when we do not know what to watch. This includes a variety of genres, so there should be something for everyone. Without further ado, here are five of my go-to movies for a girl’s movie night with friends.

The Notebook

I had to list this one first since it is my all-time favorite movie. The Notebook is heart-wrenching, emotional, and entertaining. I love this love story so much, and my friends and I always have a good cry sesh whenever we watch it. Although I have probably watched it 10-15 times over the years, I will never give up the opportunity to watch it again!

Wicked

One thing about my friend group is that we LOVE a good musical. Wicked is definitely a go-to for us, specifically the first movie. I love belting “Defying Gravity” with my friends and just having a blast. This movie was so well done, and every time I watch it, I notice something about the plot I hadn’t noticed before.

Daddy’s Home

I don’t think I have watched this with my college friends yet, but this is a personal favorite comedy movie. Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg are just a legendary duo, and I cannot get enough of them. This movie is hilarious and has me laughing every time, even after seeing the movie previously. I need to watch this with my friends ASAP!

Mamma Mia

I’m pretty sure my friends and I have put on Mamma Mia at least five times over the years. We actually just watched it the other day, which made me think of it. This is just a classic, and we know all of the song lyrics word for word. My favorite song is either “Lay All Your Love on Me” or “The Winner Takes It All”. The second movie is fantastic as well, and if we are feeling really ambitious, we can watch both on the same night!

The Princess Diaries 2

Lastly, The Princess Diaries, specifically the second movie, is such a fun one to watch with friends. I absolutely love Anne Hathaway in this movie (and in general!) She is so funny in this film, and I love the story between her character, Mia, and Nicholas (played by Chris Pine). When I was younger, this movie would always make me want to be a princess and fall in love. I would absolutely suggest checking out both the first and second movie, but the second one is most definitely my favorite of the two.

I hope at least one of these movies sparked your interest and that you implement it into your next movie night. Honestly, even if you are rotting after class and need something to watch, try one of these films! I promise you, you will not be disappointed.