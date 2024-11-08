5 Autumn Foods to Try at Loyola this November 5

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

November is already upon us, yet there are still so many autumn treats to enjoy on campus. Eating the same foods for the same meals everyday can get repetitive, so I encourage all Loyola students to try the seasonal foods, splurge on the perfectly decorated treats, and take a chance on a new dish. Here are a few foods on Loyola University Maryland’s campus that every student should try this November.

CranTurkie Sandwich

This seasonal lunch special at the Green and Grey Cafe will immediately put you in the Thanksgiving mood. The sandwich consists of maple honey turkey, brie, and cranberry mayonnaise on 12-grain bread. Cranberry mayo can sound a little off-putting at first, but it’s sweetness perfectly complements the brie cheese. This sandwich can act as a sneak peek to Thanksgiving.

Chicken, Maple Butter, & Egg Sandwich

We all know about the various seasonal drinks that Starbucks has to offer, so next time you order a pumpkin spice coffee, try out this breakfast sandwich that will brighten your morning. The sandwich includes breaded chicken, fluffy eggs, and maple butter all stacked on a warm biscuit. For an extra kick, ask for a few siracha packets to add on top!

Panera’s Tomato Soup

Sellinger Express, Loyola’s new grab and go Amazon store, is stocked with lots of snacks, but also offers quick serve meals. Panera’s rich and creamy tomato soup is now conveniently located right on campus. This is the perfect dinner for a chilly fall day, or a great pick-me-up meal when feeling the effects of cold season start.

Berry Patch Tractor Beverage

Loyola partners will Tractor Beverages, so you can find this berry patch punch in Boulder 2.0 or Iggy’s Market. Flavors of apple, pomegranate, strawberry, and cherry all combine to make a delicious and refreshing beverage. I recommend this drink for students looking to break free from the monotony of the typical soda machine to have a taste of autumn.