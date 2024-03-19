This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

Are you looking for new music to listen to this Spring?

Well, you have come to the right place! I have personally picked 5 albums from varying artists to get you in the Spring mood this season.

Juno (Deluxe) by Remi Wolf

This is an album by one of my favorite artists right now! The original album was released in 2021 and the deluxe was released in 2022. Remi Wolf is one of the many truly underrated artists of our time. Every song on this album catches your attention with her catchy lyrics and alluring voice, always backed up with a groovy upbeat instrumental to keep you on your toes. The album art alone pictures the vibe of the album perfectly. My favorite song off this album is “Sally.”

Gemini Rights by Steve Lacy

One of the greater albums to come out in the past two years, as it was released in 2022. It was ranked 14th in Rolling Stone’s 100 Best Albums of 2022. You might know Steve Lacy for his song “Bad Habit” that was a pre-release for this album. I truly love every song on this album, which is rare. The songs on this album have a mix of R&B and Indie which makes for an impressive album. Lacy’s personal lyrics make many songs on this album easy to vibe and scream along to. My favorite song off this album is “Helmet.”

Apricot Princess by Rex Orange County

“Apricot Princess” is one of Rex Orange County’s many albums that made me fall in love with Rex Orange County during his peak in 2018. You might know Rex Orange County from his songs “Best Friend” and “Pluto Projector.” This album was released in 2017 and is one of the Indie staples from this year. Through personal and relatable lyrics, this album is a mix of quiet and loud songs. My favorite song off this album is “Television / So Far So Good.”

Harry’s House by Harry Styles

“Harry’s House” is the most recent album from Harry Styles released in 2022. It was ranked 5th in Rolling Stone’s 100 Best Albums of 2022. You might know Harry Styles for his songs “Sign of the Times,” “Watermelon Sugar” and “As It Was.” Opening with “Music For a Sushi Restaurant,” this song solidifies the album as one of the best of the year. This album is full of telling lyrics that are melodic and easy to remember. The simple yet stylistic album cover sets up a perfect visualization of all the warm fuzzy feeling songs on this album. My favorite song off this album is “Satellite.”

Tell Me That It’s Over by Wallows

Wallows are one of the great indie/alternative groups out there right now. They released “Tell Me That It’s Over” in 2022, making it their sophomore album. You might know them from their song “Are You Bored Yet?” (feat. Clairo). This album has a mix of many upbeat songs, heartfelt and expressive lyrics with a collaboration of all the members’ voices. All these factors make it an amazing album for that long walk to class. The songs on this album are true to Wallows and make sure to stick to their sound staple. My favorite song off this album is most definitely “At the End of the Day.”

Enjoy the Spring weather with one of these albums!