Beyonce at the 2021 Grammy Awards
Photo by Cliff Lipson / CBS
2025 Grammy Nomination Predictions

Samantha Bailey
In celebration of the Grammy nominations being announced this past Friday, I wanted to share who I think will win (or want to win) for the categories from the 67th Annual Grammy Awards which will take place on Feb. 2. I will only cover 8 categories that I care most about to spare your time, but feel free to make your own predictions for any category! 

  1. Record Of The Year 
  • Now and Then – The Beatles  
  • TEXAS HOLD ‘EM – Beyoncé 
  • Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter  
  • 360 – Charli xcx  
  • BIRDS OF A FEATHER – Billie Eilish 
  • Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar  
  • Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan 

Any of these songs could win and I would be happy, I would like ‘Espresso’ or ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ to win, but I think ‘BIRDS OF A FEATHER’ will win.  

  1. Album Of The Year 
  • New Blue Sun – André 3000 
  • COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé 
  • Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter 
  • BRAT – Charli xcx 
  • Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier 
  • HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish  
  • The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan 
  • THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift  

I know the majority of the albums nominated this year and it is a hard choice indeed. I think ‘BRAT’, or ‘The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess’ deserve to win. I think that ‘THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT’ or ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ would end up winning this category.  

  1. Song Of The Year 
  • A Bar Song (Tipsy) 
  • BIRDS OF A FEATHER  
  • Die With A Smile  
  • Fortnight  
  • Good Luck, Babe! 
  • Not Like Us  
  • Please Please Please 
  • TEXAS HOLD ‘EM  

Most of these songs have been everywhere for the past couple of months and have been earworms for everyone around me. I would love for ‘Please Please Please’ or ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ to win but I think ‘Fortnight’ or ‘TEXAS HOLD ‘EM’ might take this category.  

  1. Best New Artist  
  • Benson Boone  
  • Sabrina Carpenter  
  • Doechii 
  • Khruangbin 
  • RAYE  
  • Chappell Roan 
  • Shaboozey 
  • Teddy Swims  

I know about half of the artists nominated here. Hands down, RAYE or Chappell Roan should win this category. I think that Chappell Roan will win though. Teddy Swim and Benson Boone being on here is a win in itself.  

  1. Best Pop Solo Performance 
  • BODYGUARD – Beyoncé  
  • Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter  
  • Apple – Charli xcx  
  • BIRDS OF A FEATHER – Billie Eilish  
  • Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan 

I would love for ‘Apple’ or ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ to win but I think this one might go to Espresso because it was such a big summer song and led up to the release of her amazing album. 

  1. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance  
  • us. – Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift  
  • LEVII’S JEANS – Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone  
  • Guess – Charli xcx & Billie Eilish  
  • the boy is mine – Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica 
  • Die With A Smile – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 

‘us.’ or ‘Guess’ winning would be so ideal because those are two songs I know I’ve played over 20 times this year. ‘Die With A Smile’ will probably win, which I’m not mad about either, deserved.  

  1. Best Pop Vocal Album  
  • Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter  
  • HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish  
  • eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande  
  • The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan 
  • THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift 

All of these are beautifully made albums and I’m glad to see ‘eternal sunshine’ on here because it deserved more nominations! I would love for ‘Short n’ Sweet’ or ‘The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess’ to win but I think ‘THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT’ could take this one but I could be wrong.  

  1. Best Dance Pop Recording  
  • Make You Mine – Madison Beer  
  • Von dutch – Charli xcx  
  • L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT] – Billie Eilish  
  • yes, and? – Ariana Grande  
  • Got Me Started – Troye Sivan 

First off, I was so surprised to see Madison Beer on this list! She definitely deserves more recognition, and I’m glad she’s getting to have her moment in the sun. I would love Madison Beer, Troye Sivan or Charli xcx to win this category. Overall, though, I think Ariana might take this one, but I do hope I’m wrong.  

Samantha Bailey (she/her) is a second year undergraduate student at Loyola University Maryland, majoring in Psychology with a minor in Forensic Studies. Originally from Damascus, Maryland where she works for a dog daycare and boarding place. She hopes to work in Criminology in the future. You can see her going to the workout classes offered at the FAC with her friends. Sitting in Green & Gray catching up on homework. Supporting her friends in theater and dance or at Boulder in one of the booths with her roommates. Long story short, Samantha is a dedicated student who wishes to better her writing with writing about what she loves and enjoys. She hopes that other students can read her articles and relate to her current hyper fixations.
