2025 Grammy Nomination Predictions

In celebration of the Grammy nominations being announced this past Friday, I wanted to share who I think will win (or want to win) for the categories from the 67th Annual Grammy Awards which will take place on Feb. 2. I will only cover 8 categories that I care most about to spare your time, but feel free to make your own predictions for any category!

Record Of The Year

Now and Then – The Beatles

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM – Beyoncé

Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter

360 – Charli xcx

BIRDS OF A FEATHER – Billie Eilish

Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar

Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan

Any of these songs could win and I would be happy, I would like ‘Espresso’ or ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ to win, but I think ‘BIRDS OF A FEATHER’ will win.

Album Of The Year

New Blue Sun – André 3000

COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé

Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

BRAT – Charli xcx

Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish

The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift

I know the majority of the albums nominated this year and it is a hard choice indeed. I think ‘BRAT’, or ‘The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess’ deserve to win. I think that ‘THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT’ or ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ would end up winning this category.

Song Of The Year

A Bar Song (Tipsy)

BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Die With A Smile

Fortnight

Good Luck, Babe!

Not Like Us

Please Please Please

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM

Most of these songs have been everywhere for the past couple of months and have been earworms for everyone around me. I would love for ‘Please Please Please’ or ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ to win but I think ‘Fortnight’ or ‘TEXAS HOLD ‘EM’ might take this category.

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

I know about half of the artists nominated here. Hands down, RAYE or Chappell Roan should win this category. I think that Chappell Roan will win though. Teddy Swim and Benson Boone being on here is a win in itself.

Best Pop Solo Performance

BODYGUARD – Beyoncé

Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter

Apple – Charli xcx

BIRDS OF A FEATHER – Billie Eilish

Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan

I would love for ‘Apple’ or ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ to win but I think this one might go to Espresso because it was such a big summer song and led up to the release of her amazing album.

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

us. – Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift

LEVII’S JEANS – Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone

Guess – Charli xcx & Billie Eilish

the boy is mine – Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica

Die With A Smile – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

‘us.’ or ‘Guess’ winning would be so ideal because those are two songs I know I’ve played over 20 times this year. ‘Die With A Smile’ will probably win, which I’m not mad about either, deserved.

Best Pop Vocal Album

Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish

eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande

The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift

All of these are beautifully made albums and I’m glad to see ‘eternal sunshine’ on here because it deserved more nominations! I would love for ‘Short n’ Sweet’ or ‘The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess’ to win but I think ‘THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT’ could take this one but I could be wrong.

Best Dance Pop Recording

Make You Mine – Madison Beer

Von dutch – Charli xcx

L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT] – Billie Eilish

yes, and? – Ariana Grande

Got Me Started – Troye Sivan

First off, I was so surprised to see Madison Beer on this list! She definitely deserves more recognition, and I’m glad she’s getting to have her moment in the sun. I would love Madison Beer, Troye Sivan or Charli xcx to win this category. Overall, though, I think Ariana might take this one, but I do hope I’m wrong.