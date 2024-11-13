2025 Grammy Nomination Predictions
In celebration of the Grammy nominations being announced this past Friday, I wanted to share who I think will win (or want to win) for the categories from the 67th Annual Grammy Awards which will take place on Feb. 2. I will only cover 8 categories that I care most about to spare your time, but feel free to make your own predictions for any category!
- Record Of The Year
- Now and Then – The Beatles
- TEXAS HOLD ‘EM – Beyoncé
- Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter
- 360 – Charli xcx
- BIRDS OF A FEATHER – Billie Eilish
- Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar
- Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan
Any of these songs could win and I would be happy, I would like ‘Espresso’ or ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ to win, but I think ‘BIRDS OF A FEATHER’ will win.
- Album Of The Year
- New Blue Sun – André 3000
- COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé
- Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
- BRAT – Charli xcx
- Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier
- HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish
- The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
- THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift
I know the majority of the albums nominated this year and it is a hard choice indeed. I think ‘BRAT’, or ‘The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess’ deserve to win. I think that ‘THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT’ or ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ would end up winning this category.
- Song Of The Year
- A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- BIRDS OF A FEATHER
- Die With A Smile
- Fortnight
- Good Luck, Babe!
- Not Like Us
- Please Please Please
- TEXAS HOLD ‘EM
Most of these songs have been everywhere for the past couple of months and have been earworms for everyone around me. I would love for ‘Please Please Please’ or ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ to win but I think ‘Fortnight’ or ‘TEXAS HOLD ‘EM’ might take this category.
- Best New Artist
- Benson Boone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Doechii
- Khruangbin
- RAYE
- Chappell Roan
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
I know about half of the artists nominated here. Hands down, RAYE or Chappell Roan should win this category. I think that Chappell Roan will win though. Teddy Swim and Benson Boone being on here is a win in itself.
- Best Pop Solo Performance
- BODYGUARD – Beyoncé
- Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter
- Apple – Charli xcx
- BIRDS OF A FEATHER – Billie Eilish
- Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan
I would love for ‘Apple’ or ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ to win but I think this one might go to Espresso because it was such a big summer song and led up to the release of her amazing album.
- Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- us. – Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift
- LEVII’S JEANS – Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone
- Guess – Charli xcx & Billie Eilish
- the boy is mine – Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica
- Die With A Smile – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
‘us.’ or ‘Guess’ winning would be so ideal because those are two songs I know I’ve played over 20 times this year. ‘Die With A Smile’ will probably win, which I’m not mad about either, deserved.
- Best Pop Vocal Album
- Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
- HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish
- eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande
- The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
- THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift
All of these are beautifully made albums and I’m glad to see ‘eternal sunshine’ on here because it deserved more nominations! I would love for ‘Short n’ Sweet’ or ‘The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess’ to win but I think ‘THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT’ could take this one but I could be wrong.
- Best Dance Pop Recording
- Make You Mine – Madison Beer
- Von dutch – Charli xcx
- L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT] – Billie Eilish
- yes, and? – Ariana Grande
- Got Me Started – Troye Sivan
First off, I was so surprised to see Madison Beer on this list! She definitely deserves more recognition, and I’m glad she’s getting to have her moment in the sun. I would love Madison Beer, Troye Sivan or Charli xcx to win this category. Overall, though, I think Ariana might take this one, but I do hope I’m wrong.