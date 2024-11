This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

2025 Grammy Nomination Predictions Â

In celebration of the Grammy nominations being announced this past Friday, I wanted to share who I think will win (or want to win) for the categories from the 67th Annual Grammy Awards which will take place on Feb. 2. I will only cover 8 categories that I care most about to spare your time, but feel free to make your own predictions for any category!Â

Record Of The YearÂ

Now and Then – The Beatles Â

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM – BeyoncĂ©Â

Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter Â

360 – Charli xcx Â

BIRDS OF A FEATHER – Billie EilishÂ

Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar Â

Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell RoanÂ

Any of these songs could win and I would be happy, I would like ‘Espresso’ or ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ to win, but I think ‘BIRDS OF A FEATHER’ will win. Â

Album Of The YearÂ

New Blue Sun – AndrĂ© 3000Â

COWBOY CARTER – BeyoncĂ©Â

Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina CarpenterÂ

BRAT – Charli xcxÂ

Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob CollierÂ

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish Â

The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – Chappell RoanÂ

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift Â

I know the majority of the albums nominated this year and it is a hard choice indeed. I think ‘BRAT’, or ‘The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess’ deserve to win. I think that ‘THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT’ or ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ would end up winning this category. Â

Song Of The YearÂ

A Bar Song (Tipsy)Â

BIRDS OF A FEATHERÂ Â

Die With A Smile Â

Fortnight Â

Good Luck, Babe!Â

Not Like Us Â

Please Please PleaseÂ

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM Â

Most of these songs have been everywhere for the past couple of months and have been earworms for everyone around me. I would love for ‘Please Please Please’ or ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ to win but I think ‘Fortnight’ or ‘TEXAS HOLD ‘EM’ might take this category. Â

Best New Artist Â

Benson Boone Â

Sabrina Carpenter Â

DoechiiÂ

KhruangbinÂ

RAYEÂ Â

Chappell RoanÂ

ShaboozeyÂ

Teddy Swims Â

I know about half of the artists nominated here. Hands down, RAYE or Chappell Roan should win this category. I think that Chappell Roan will win though. Teddy Swim and Benson Boone being on here is a win in itself. Â

Best Pop Solo PerformanceÂ

BODYGUARD – BeyoncĂ©Â Â

Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter Â

Apple – Charli xcx Â

BIRDS OF A FEATHER – Billie Eilish Â

Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell RoanÂ

I would love for ‘Apple’ or ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ to win but I think this one might go to Espresso because it was such a big summer song and led up to the release of her amazing album.Â

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Â

us. – Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift Â

LEVII’S JEANS – BeyoncĂ© Featuring Post Malone Â

Guess – Charli xcx & Billie Eilish Â

the boy is mine – Ariana Grande, Brandy & MonicaÂ

Die With A Smile – Lady Gaga & Bruno MarsÂ

‘us.’ or ‘Guess’ winning would be so ideal because those are two songs I know I’ve played over 20 times this year. ‘Die With A Smile’ will probably win, which I’m not mad about either, deserved. Â

Best Pop Vocal Album Â

Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter Â

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish Â

eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande Â

The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – Chappell RoanÂ

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor SwiftÂ

All of these are beautifully made albums and I’m glad to see ‘eternal sunshine’ on here because it deserved more nominations! I would love for ‘Short n’ Sweet’ or ‘The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess’ to win but I think ‘THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT’ could take this one but I could be wrong. Â

Best Dance Pop Recording Â

Make You Mine – Madison Beer Â

Von dutch – Charli xcx Â

L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT] – Billie Eilish Â

yes, and? – Ariana Grande Â

Got Me Started – Troye SivanÂ

First off, I was so surprised to see Madison Beer on this list! She definitely deserves more recognition, and I’m glad she’s getting to have her moment in the sun. I would love Madison Beer, Troye Sivan or Charli xcx to win this category. Overall, though, I think Ariana might take this one, but I do hope I’m wrong. Â