Springtime in Baton Rouge: 4 Ways to Take Advantage of The Spring Weather

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LSU chapter.

Welcome to the best time of the year. It’s not hot enough to where you feel like you’re suffocating from humidity, crawfish season is in its peak, and the magnolias are in full bloom. Here are some ways to take advantage of Baton Rouge’s springtime bloom.

Experience Live Music

Baton Rouge has multiple live music and concert series throughout the spring and into summer. Live after 5 and Rock N’ Rowe are two recurring live concert music series that are free and have a rotation of amazing local bands.

Live after 5 is held every Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., starting April 12th at North Boulevard Town Square in Downtown Baton Rouge. This event also hosts many food and drink vendors from local restaurants to satisfy the stomachs and ears of everyone in the crowd.

Rock N’ Rowe is held on Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Perkins Rowe shopping center. Many families bring blankets or chairs and order food from nearby restaurants while they listen to the sweet tunes. This event is also known to get the crowd moving, often ending with a big dance party near the stage.

No matter which event you choose, the music and atmosphere promise an amazing night.

Walk Through Burden Museum and Gardens

If you need some nature in your life, take a walk through the beautiful and serene Burden Botanical Gardens. Located on Essen Lane, the area is home to the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, Rural Life Museum, and Windrush Gardens. There is endless beauty and countless plant species on display at the gardens, and a walk through the greenery is sure to cure any wintertime blue you’ve had. The gardens also host many events throughout the year, such as Springfest, birding, and flower sales.

Go to an LSU Baseball Game

What is spring without Tiger Baseball? The LSU Tigers currently rank third in the nation and are on an eight-game win streak. They have plenty of games at Alex Box over the next month, with the last home game on May 11 versus the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Nothing says spring like listening to the crowd roar as bases are loaded under a warm Baton Rouge night. So, grab some peanuts and cracker jacks, root for the home team, and watch LSU baseball to enhance your Baton Rouge spring experience.

Crawfish Boils

Happy crawfish season to all those who celebrate. And by those who celebrate, I mean everyone in the great state of Louisiana.

There are many ways to get your hands on the seafood and indulge in the deliciousness. Bars like Fred’s, The Revelry, and more are constantly hosting crawfish boils, ranging from $15-20 for a plate of crawfish, corn, and potatoes.

Many restaurants offer crawfish plates as well! Sammy’s Grill, LA Boilers, and Willie’s Restaurant and three popular spots to sit in and dish up. If you’d rather take your crawfish home, places like Crawfish On-The-Geaux and Tony’s Seafood offer take-out or drive-thru services.

If you are exceptionally bad at peeling crawfish or a beginner at boils, don’t be afraid to ask a local how it’s done. Crawfish season is more than just the food. It’s about bringing together a community through a history of culture.