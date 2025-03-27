My Travel Essentials- Just In Time For Spring Break

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With spring break coming up, I thought I would share items that I like to bring with me when I travel, whether I’m road-tripping or flying! From my luggage to items that can help you pack and stay organized, over time, I’ve learned that what- and how- you pack can impact your trip. This list will help you be prepared and stress-free for wherever you’re planning on traveling to this spring break!

My luggage

The luggage set I own is a collaboration set between a luggage brand called fūl and Disney. fūl offers different sizes of suitcases in basic colors. There are some with patterns, and some where they have collaborated with other brands such as CocaCola, Sanrio (Hello Kitty), Marvel, and more! fūl’s suitcases are amazing quality, inside and out (including 360 wheels), which you usually don’t expect from suitcases that do collabs with brands/characters. These suitcases may be a little expensive, but the quality is worth it. One thing I really like about fūl is that if you are wishing to purchase a suitcase they offer, but don’t want to buy the whole luggage set, then you can buy a piece individually. This is a link that will lead to fūl’s page on Amazon where you can find luggage pieces ranging in size, colors/patterns, and pieces from collaborations with other brands.

My Duffel Bag

If I’m traveling a little lighter where I don’t need a suitcase, I like to bring my Vera Bradley duffel bag! This duffel bag is very roomy and has pockets on both ends of the bag! Vera Bradley rotates different designs for this bag in and out pretty often; So, if you really love a bag’s designs and patterns, I’d recommend you grab it while you can!

Toiletry/makeup Bags

I have a couple of toiletry bags I like to bring with me when I travel to hold my skincare and makeup products. The first one, surprisingly, is from Hobby Lobby; Yes, the craft store! I found this affordable, adorable terry cloth bag one time I was there shopping, and ever since I have been using it for my skincare when I travel! The bag is very roomy, and I like that it is made out the terry cloth towel type of material because if anything leaks or bursts in the bag, it won’t get all over the rest of my stuff in my luggage. The second one is a makeup bag that comes with an LED light mirror from the TikTok Shop. The bag has small dividers that come with it to help you keep your products organized. The detachable and rechargeable mirror in the bag has 3 different light settings, and the charger is included.

Packing Cubes

I believe that packing cubes are one of the best inventions ever made! They help your suitcases stay organized and condensed. The packing cube set that I own comes with 4 packing cubes ranging in size with plenty of room, a shoe bag, and 3 other bags in various sizes that are perfect for toiletries and small items. The set also has 8 different colors to choose from. So, you could color coordinate the packing cubes to your luggage if you’d like!

This Tiny Lint Roller

A HUGE must have for me when I travel is a lint roller, especially a small one that can fit so easily in my bag. I love having a lint roller with me because you never know when you need to quickly touch up your clothes!

An Electric Handheld Portable Fan

I’ve learned that a small electric fan is great to have handy! You can use this if you’re feeling hot or sweaty, or to help skincare or makeup dry. The one I own is a great quality battery powered fan that comes with a detachable lanyard.

Wrinkle Spray

An absolute necessity when I travel is the Downy Wrinkle Releaser Spray. This spray is a NEED for me because your clothes may get wrinkly when traveling and an iron, steamer, or dryer may not be at your convenience. You can even use it just as a scent refresher for your clothes!

A Portable Phone Charger

Traveling can take up a lot of your day, if not all of it, and even on trips you’ll face some long days at times. This means using your phone or other electronic devices to help pass your time, take pictures, play music, maps, etc. An outlet may not always be at your convenience so you must pack a portable charger. My favorite portable charger plugs straight into a wall outlet to charge and comes with the cords already attached, so you don’t have to worry about packing the charging cord for the charger.