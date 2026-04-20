My Senior Year Bucket List: What I’m Crossing Off in My Last Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I will be graduating with a BA in English in less than a month, and I feel like I have been in college for a total of four minutes. Jobs, internships, and pending letters of recommendations are looming over my head. Over the course of the last four years, I’ve lived so many different lives and had experiences I don’t think I could have possibly had anywhere else. With that being said, there is still more whimsy to be garnered. I am missing some Baton Rouge essentials that are just too “LSU core” to not squeeze in. I’m on crunch time; here are my non-negotiables that I’m crossing off before the semester ends.

Karaoke at the rev

It’s the same old story: It’s a Tuesday, we’ve had the shortest pregame ever and now I just want to belt “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood to a crowd of twenty-somethings. We make our way to the Revelry on Chimes. It’s perhaps barely 9:30pm. I put my name on the list; it never gets called. It is now 2am. I go in with a pure heart and good intentions, but it just never works out for me. With that being said, do not say anything if you see me on karaoke night at 7 o’clock while the sun is stilling shining putting my name on this list. I am determined to make this happen.

UREC Paddleboard yoga

I am an avid Group-X Class participant at the UREC. I say this with love: If you are not utilizing these classes, what are you doing? They are awesome workouts, and the best part is that they’re free! I am a regular at the yoga, pilates, cycling, Zumba, and even boxing classes. These have become a core part of my fitness during undergrad, but I am dying to try a paddle board yoga class! During the spring, they host two sessions on Wednesday nights at the outdoor UREC pool starting at 6pm and 7pm. With that being said, we have two more chances to try it before the end of the semester!

Night Market in Downtown br

I really wish I had engaged more with Downtown Baton Rouge events; but ladies and gentlemen, I’ve found a winner. Night Market is an open-air market celebrating Asian culture in Baton Rouge with local food vendors, unique artisan crafts, and awesome performances. I couldn’t be more excited to go hang out with my friends and celebrate the community. The best part? Tickets are only $5! GIRL SIGN ME UP. See you on May 9th!

It really is bitter sweet watching my undergrad chapter come to a close. It sounds cliché, but I have truly had the best experiences at LSU with the best people. There is so much fun to be had in college, even outside of Tiger Land (if you can believe it). Enjoy every moment, have new experiences, and cross everything you can off your list!