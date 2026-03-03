Let the Spreaking Commence: How I’m Spending Spreak ’26

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hey spring breakers!

It has not escaped me that I graduate in less than three months. Fortunately, my friends and I have curated the ultimate girl’s trip for spring break. By ultimate, I mean we are following a very simple itinerary: wake up, mimosas, beach, sandwich and chips, go out, sleep, repeat. I couldn’t be more excited.

The swimsuits have been purchased, the sunscreen is in the cart, the daiquiris are defrosting. Let me take you to a sweet escape that is the spreak game plan.

LET’S GO to the beach!!!

We arrive at the condo, pick our beds, and gawk at the ocean view. Life is good. Immediately, it’s time for shot o’clock; we waste no time. We race to put on our bikinis and sprint for the beach. We expend all our energy taking pictures before the ocean washes away our fake tans. Then, we collapse on the beach until it is time to go out.

My friend had a spectacular idea to do themed nights for outfits and drinks, like “disco balls and daiquiris” and “lace and lemon drops.” We will be planning our outfits accordingly. After the sacred, girlhood experience that is getting ready together in one gigantic bathroom, it’s time for shot o’clock again before heading out.

We will dance the night away in some seedy, seashell themed bar and sip our little drinks. Last year, we accidentally rode back to our hotel on a party bus for $5, so we’ll be manifesting that again. Depending on our level of balance and sobriety after arriving back at the hotel, we’ll take a little stroll on the beach, hopefully remaining upright. If the party is still kicking, we’ll stumble our way up to the room to continue the three year long tradition of a Barbie movie marathon.

we’re going on a yacht

Okay, we’re not going on a yacht. However, we did find a Groupon for a private tiki boat cruise that is BYOB. So, like, basically we’re going on a college-budget yacht. I have to include the honorable mention of drunk mini golf that I’m sure will be making an appearance this year.

I am so excited to spend my last spring break of undergrad rotting on the beach with my Polly Pocket gang. As you embark on your journey of serenity in a week, remember to be safe. May your bikinis be teeny and your drinks strong!

To all a good spreak, and to all a good night.