Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
girls at a festival waiting for the show begins.
girls at a festival waiting for the show begins.
Photo by Aranxa Esteve from Unsplash
Culture

It’s Festival Time in Louisiana. Here Are 4 Festivals You Should Attend This Year

Anaya Glass
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LSU chapter.

Louisiana’s many festivals, which honor the state’s distinct tastes, sounds, and traditions, are a celebration of the state’s rich culture. Among them are local and tourist favorites like the French Quarter Fest, Jazz Fest, Strawberry Fest, and Crawfish Fest.

1. French Quarter Festival

New Orleans celebrates its rich heritage annually with the French Quarter Fest. With its varied lineup of homegrown musicians playing on several stages in the historic French Quarter, it’s the South’s largest free music festival.

With its food stands offering everything from beignets to gumbo, attendees may indulge in New Orleans’ cuisine. It’s a favorite among both tourists and locals because not only does it feature the city’s musical prowess, but also its distinctive culture.

This festival is from April 10, 2025, to April 13, 2025. 

2. New Orleans jazz & heritage festival

Do we have any Bryson Tiller fans? Another extremely well-attended event held every spring is Jazz Fest, more formally known as the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

The festival is a celebration of New Orleans’ cultural heritage and the history of jazz music. Jazz Fest features an astonishing lineup of musical acts, with performances by both big-name performers — such as Lil Wayne, Bryson Tiller, Big Freedia, and Patti Labelle — and up-and-coming talent. With locally inspired food, handicraft, and artwork evoking the Louisiana spirit, the festival is also a feast for the senses. Fans of music come together during this time to honor the city’s sounds.

This festival is a two week festival. It’s held from April 24, 2025, to May 4, 2025. 

3. Strawberry Festival

Ponchatoula celebrates Strawberry Fest, a lighthearted strawberry harvest festival. The family festival features many activities, such as live music, paintings, and, of course, delicious desserts with strawberries.

The festival provides a taste of Ponchatoula’s famous juicy fruits, such as strawberry shortcakes and fresh strawberry daiquiris. You can celebrate Ponchatoula’s local crops that contribute to the Louisiana economy while appreciating the beautiful outdoors.

This festival is from April 11, 2025, to April 13, 2025. 

4. Louisiana Crawfish Festival

Breaux Bridge’s Crawfish Fest is a reflection of Louisiana’s love for their iconic crustaceans. Crawfish delicacies of all sorts, from boiled crawfish to étouffée, can be enjoyed by visitors at this foodie extravaganza.

Crawfish Fest is an exciting adventure for both children and adults alike because aside from the food, it includes live music, dancing, and competitions. It’s the ideal chance to experience Louisiana cuisine and become a part of the local way of life.

This festival is from March 20, 2025, to March 23, 2025. 

All of these festivals are a one-of-a-kind experience that honor Louisiana’s heritage, music, and cuisine, but also showcases the state’s rich and varied cultural heritage. Attending these events is a great way to get a feel for the spirit and soul of Louisiana, whether you’re a visitor or a native.

My name is Anaya Glass.I'm a freshman at Louisiana State University.I was born in Houston,TX, but I was raised in New Orleans,LA. Growing up in a city known for its rich culture, music, and sports, I developed a deep passion for athletics and the business side of sports. As the youngest of four siblings, I learned the importance of teamwork and perseverance, qualities that have shaped my approach to both academics and life. At LSU, I am majoring in sports administration with a business minor, a perfect blend that allows me to explore the dynamic world of sports management and marketing. I am very excited about the opportunities that lie ahead, from engaging with experienced faculty to participating in hands-on projects that bridge the gap between theory and practice. My goal is to gain a comprehensive understanding of the sports industry, preparing me for a successful career. With a clear career path in mind, I aspire to become a director of business operations for a major league team. Outside of academics, I enjoy immersing myself in the vibrant culture of LSU and New Orleans. Whether it's cheering on the Tigers at a game, exploring local eateries, or spending time with family and friends, I embrace every moment. With a strong foundation and a clear vision for the future, I'm eager to make the most of my college experience and contribute to the community.