It’s Festival Time in Louisiana. Here Are 4 Festivals You Should Attend This Year

Louisiana’s many festivals, which honor the state’s distinct tastes, sounds, and traditions, are a celebration of the state’s rich culture. Among them are local and tourist favorites like the French Quarter Fest, Jazz Fest, Strawberry Fest, and Crawfish Fest.

1. French Quarter Festival

New Orleans celebrates its rich heritage annually with the French Quarter Fest. With its varied lineup of homegrown musicians playing on several stages in the historic French Quarter, it’s the South’s largest free music festival.

With its food stands offering everything from beignets to gumbo, attendees may indulge in New Orleans’ cuisine. It’s a favorite among both tourists and locals because not only does it feature the city’s musical prowess, but also its distinctive culture.

This festival is from April 10, 2025, to April 13, 2025.

2. New Orleans jazz & heritage festival

Do we have any Bryson Tiller fans? Another extremely well-attended event held every spring is Jazz Fest, more formally known as the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

The festival is a celebration of New Orleans’ cultural heritage and the history of jazz music. Jazz Fest features an astonishing lineup of musical acts, with performances by both big-name performers — such as Lil Wayne, Bryson Tiller, Big Freedia, and Patti Labelle — and up-and-coming talent. With locally inspired food, handicraft, and artwork evoking the Louisiana spirit, the festival is also a feast for the senses. Fans of music come together during this time to honor the city’s sounds.

This festival is a two week festival. It’s held from April 24, 2025, to May 4, 2025.

3. Strawberry Festival

Ponchatoula celebrates Strawberry Fest, a lighthearted strawberry harvest festival. The family festival features many activities, such as live music, paintings, and, of course, delicious desserts with strawberries.

The festival provides a taste of Ponchatoula’s famous juicy fruits, such as strawberry shortcakes and fresh strawberry daiquiris. You can celebrate Ponchatoula’s local crops that contribute to the Louisiana economy while appreciating the beautiful outdoors.

This festival is from April 11, 2025, to April 13, 2025.

4. Louisiana Crawfish Festival

Breaux Bridge’s Crawfish Fest is a reflection of Louisiana’s love for their iconic crustaceans. Crawfish delicacies of all sorts, from boiled crawfish to étouffée, can be enjoyed by visitors at this foodie extravaganza.

Crawfish Fest is an exciting adventure for both children and adults alike because aside from the food, it includes live music, dancing, and competitions. It’s the ideal chance to experience Louisiana cuisine and become a part of the local way of life.

This festival is from March 20, 2025, to March 23, 2025.

All of these festivals are a one-of-a-kind experience that honor Louisiana’s heritage, music, and cuisine, but also showcases the state’s rich and varied cultural heritage. Attending these events is a great way to get a feel for the spirit and soul of Louisiana, whether you’re a visitor or a native.