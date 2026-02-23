It’s February, and I Still Haven’t Left the Cottage: A Heated Rivalry Love Letter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I used to have hobbies, complex thoughts, even a personality. And then one day, rotting on the couch during winter break, I came across the most glorious, Canadian-made show to ever grace my screen. Of course, I’m talking about Heated Rivalry.

I am now on my fourth rewatch. Some might see this as a problem, my mom included. I simply say that I am admiring a beautiful piece of queer media and enjoying a new girlhood staple with my best friends. Looks like I’ll be leasing the cottage just a little longer.

But don’t fret, as I am here to play devil’s advocate. When we wake up to see Hudson Williams’ gorgeous Wonderland shoot or an announcement that Connor Storrie will be hosting SNL, it only makes sense that we revert back to a state of giggly sixteen-year-oldness, entertaining the idea of hanging posters of those boys on our ceilings.

However, when I do decide to briefly pull myself from my blissful state of psychosis and touch some grass, I find myself wondering: What is this hold this show has on me and… well, everyone? Is it the undeniable, can’t-stop-giggling on-screen chemistry between Williams and Storrie? Is it because Shane and Ilya are just delicious? Is it Ilya’s vocal stims that plague the conversations my friends and I have? (Honorable mention for “Wow, genetic.”) To answer simply, yes, yes, and yes! However, it would be a disservice to not credit the happy ending in a queer story.

It is so refreshing to see love win. Everyone had a sob-fest, my boyfriend included, after watching the Scott and Kip scene on the ice in episode 5. I think in that, there is hope, and maybe some solace for its audience. Not to wax poetic, but the level of yearning is next level. Booktoker @lucievallee_ on instagram said one of the reasons she thinks women love this story is because the show “portrays intimacy without misogyny,” which for a lot of media, is completely unprecedented. There isn’t a violent struggle for power among these two, which makes it feel safe to viewers. The love between the two takes precedence…among other spicy scenes (Thank you, Vegas hotel!)

So, if anyone tells you this show is just sex and nothing more, is lie. Liar told you that.

Sincerely, thank you to Rachel Reid, Jacob Tierny, Canada, and Crave for this masterpiece. I will be twiddling thumbs, patiently awaiting The Long Game to come to fruition.