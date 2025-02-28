How To Celebrate Mardi Gras The Baton Rouge Way

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LSU chapter.

So, you waited too long to book your New Orleans Mardi Gras plans and now hotels are $700 per night. Or maybe, you want a little bit of relaxation on the joyous two days off from school.

Whatever your reasoning, the choice is clear: you’re spending Mardi Gras in Baton Rouge. Luckily, the city has tons to offer in terms of how to celebrate the iconic Louisiana holiday! Here are some fun ways to still celebrate while staying close to campus.

go to the spanish town parade Spanish Town is Baton Rouge’s largest and most iconic parade, beginning in 1981 with the unique pink flamingo as its mascot. The Spanish Town Parade is celebrated every Saturday before Mardi Gras, and will be occurring this year on March 1 at noon. This year, the parade will start on 4th Street and Spanish Town Road and end at North Street. It features over 75 floats that will throw beads and other goodies. If you’re looking to see an iconic parade, this is the one for you. Make sure to go early to grab a spot in the busy crowd! eat some king cake It wouldn’t be Mardi Gras season without a slice of the delicious dessert. To those who don’t know, king cake is like a cinnamon roll that has been iced, filled, and perfected. The search for the best king cake in Baton Rouge is persistent and neverending. However, there are some iconic names that regulate the GOAT debate: Ambrosia Bakery is one of the most popular king cake spots in Baton Rouge. You can get it the traditional way, filled with cinnamon and topped with icing, or pick from an endless amount of fillings and toppings. Oak Point Fresh Market is a little bit of a drive. It’s about 25 minutes from LSU campus. However, many locals will tell you that it’s the best king cake in the city. However, Oak Point doesn’t have king cake pre-orders, so be sure to go early. Alexander’s Highland Market is another common name when asked where the best slice of king cake is from. The store can satisfy all your king cake needs with products from traditional king cakes to king cake flavored liquor. get dressed up to celebrate The last thing you need to complete your perfect weekend is a cute outfit to pull it all together. Many Baton Rouge boutiques like Bella Bella, Sweet Baton Rouge, and Frock Candy have Mardi Gras themed outfits, accessories, and more. To stay in theme, make sure to dress in the official Mardi Gras colors: purple, gold, and green. Or, if you’re going to Spanish Town, the color pink is always appreciated. Sequins and the Louisiana fleur-de-lis are also in style during the Mardi Gras holiday. Don’t worry about necklaces, you’ll get plenty of beads to wear around your neck as a fashion statement and sense of pride at how many you caught. Pro-tip: wear comfy shoes!

Now that you’ve got a game plan, you’re ready. Baton Rouge is a perfect place to spend the Mardi Gras holiday. No matter what you’re doing, stay safe, stay aware, and laissez les bons temps rouler!