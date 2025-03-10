Best Sweet Treat Spots in Baton Rouge

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a sweet treet connoisseur, I have experience with many desserts in Baton Rouge. Today, I bestow my knowledge on you. Here are five of my favorite spots for a late-night bite.

Gail’s Homemade Ice Cream

Gail’s offers up to 16 seasonally-rotating handcrafted ice cream flavors for the perfect late night ice cream run. Small and homey inside, the shop also offers a variety of toppings and a free cone with your order. It doesn’t just stop at simple scoops. Gail’s also offers coffee, affogato, and ice cream pints to take home. Getting Gail’s feels like stepping into your own coming-of-age movie, with the local ice cream shop of your dreams waiting just on the corner of the Underpass.

Caroline’s Cookies

Let’s talk about girl power! Founder and owner Caroline Merryman opened Caroline’s Cookies at the age of 19, and it’s been onward and upward ever since. The cookies are thick, decadent, and the flavors rotate monthly. All cookies are made fresh and tend to sell out daily, so make sure to pre-order or get there early. I’m currently mourning the loss of the chocolate king cake flavor, but luckily, the new St. Patrick’s day flavors are here to save my sweet cravings. Caroline’s Cookies now has two locations in Baton Rouge: one in Perkins Rowe shopping center and the other in the Bocage neighborhood.

Sweet Society

Located in the Electric Depot business center, Sweet Society serves many Japanese desserts and drinks, with their most popular being the taiyaki-ice cream in a fish-shaped soft waffle cone. Other notable desserts at Sweet Society are the custard filled croissants and massive Bingsu shaved ice that is big enough to feed two, making it the perfect date night treat.

CounterSpace BR

Walking into CounterSpace BR feels and smells like walking into heaven. The staff is always warm and friendly, and the pastries are amazing. Their most popular is the sea-salt chocolate chip cookie, which is a must-try. From wedding cakes to baking up the newest viral recipe, like the crookie, CounterSpace BR has it all. They also offer cookie-decorating classes (and take-home kits), cookie dough, and even kitchen supplies for an aspiring baker. If you’re looking for a great sweet treat and to make your day a little brighter, you can find CounterSpace BR in Mid-City on Government Street.

Yogurtland