Beads, Ball Gowns, & Bling- My Outfit Recommendations For Mardi Gras Parades And Balls

By: Claire E. Guerin

With Mardi Gras season upon us, it’s time to start planning your outfits for all of the festivities! Whether you’re attending a glamorous ball or watching or riding in a parade, this guide will give you some great pieces for any Mardi Gras look!

Photo by Elizabeth White

Windsor

If you’re attending a ball soon, a place to start looking for a dress is Windsor. Windsor sells all styles of formal dresses. From all colors to bling to poofy to fitted- Windsor has it all! Here are a few Windsor dresses that I think would look amazing at a Mardi Gras event: a sequin mermaid dress, a glitter mermaid gown with a bow on the back, and a glitter off-the-shoulder dress. All of these dresses have three color options in sizes from small to extra large!

Queen of Sparkles

Queen of Sparkles is a brand started by LSU graduate James Glas Odom that sells the most adorable clothing! She’s even made outfits for LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey. She has so many Mardi Gras outfit options that it was hard to narrow down my favorites to share! Here are some outfits that I think would be perfect for watching parades or just getting into the Mardi Gras spirit: a lavender mardi gras icons sweatshirt, a black top with a mask and the phrase “Mardi Gras” on it, and a pink tee dress with daiquiris all over it!

Amazon

Surprised, aren’t you? Typically, you wouldn’t go on Amazon to buy a formal dress, but I’ve seen some amazing formal options popping up on the website recently- some even tailored to fit YOU!

Here are some formals I’ve seen on Amazon that look amazing: a tulle dress with a corset top, slit, and ruffled spaghetti straps, a brand called Gukarleed, which has hundreds of formals in practically every style you could think of, and a halter sparkly dress with a ruffled slit. The tulle dress comes in 35 different colors with a size range of 0 to 28 plus, and they will also ask for your custom measurements to tailor the dress to you! The halter dress comes in 22 different colors in sizes 2 to 28 plus.

Frock Candy

Frock Candy is a Baton Rouge-based boutique that caters to so many styles. Their Mardi Gras items are to die to for! Here are some that would steal the show at your next parade or Mardi Gras event: the “bourbon street” sequin fringe dress, the sequin mask purple corduroy jacket, the “mardi party” sequin skirt, and the mardi gras mask dangly earrings.

I hope this list helps out anyone who’s looking for some ideas for Mardi Gras inspired outfits for any event for the 2025 Mardi Gras season!