5 Things To Do Over Spring Break if You’re Staying In Baton Rouge

Spring break is just around the corner, which means a week off from worrying about classes and homework. If you’re spending spring break in Baton Rouge and don’t know what to do, here are some events to check out throughout the week.

THE FLOWER FEST | APRIL 5-6 FROM 10 A.M. – 4 P.M.

The Flower Fest is a celebration of florists and their creative talents. The festival is flooded with flower displays and immersible presentations, as well as tons of food trucks and vendors.

For $20, you can enjoy beautiful backdrops and installations with plenty of opportunities for pictures. All proceeds go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

BATON ROUGE BLUES FESTIVAL | APRIL 4-6 FROM VARYING TIMES

The Baton Rouge Blues Festival is free and open to everyone. From April 4-6, you can see an incredible lineup of artists to “celebrate the swamp blues.” There’s going to be food and art vendors, and some musicians will be interviewed.

The festival is in North Boulevard Town Square at 222 N Blvd.

ROCK N ROWE AT PERKINS ROWE | APRIL 3 FROM 6 P.M. TO 9 P.M.

Perkins Rowe hosts a free live show in Town Square every Thursday with a different artist or band, rain or shine. Stop by the town center for a night of music during spring break, as Na Na Sha is performing on April 3.

RED STICK FARMERS MARKET | APRIL 5 FROM 8 A.M. TO NOON

The Red Stick Farmers Market is a must-see in Baton Rouge. It’s one of the best farmers markets in the city, from what I’ve heard, and it’s a fun time for everyone. You can use it as an opportunity to take a walk around downtown, stock up on groceries, or meet new people.

Not only does the farmers market provide the community with a fun Saturday event, it also supports the local farmers. The market accepts cash, credit, and debit, and is on the corner of 5th and Main Street.

HOLI FESTIVAL CELEBRATION | MARCH 29 FROM 2 P.M. TO 5 P.M.

Often known as the festival of colors, the Holi Festival Celebration in Downtown Baton Rouge is a time to celebrate and recognize the culture and love in our community. The Holi Festival is a popular celebration in India, but people of all cultures and backgrounds are welcome to indulge in the colorful fun.

The festival is at Repentance Park on 225 South River Rd.