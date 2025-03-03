4 Places To Go During Mardi Gras Break That Aren’t New Orleans

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LSU chapter.

Being from out of state, I’m new to the whole Mardi Gras scene, and I’ve come to realize it isn’t for everyone. I’ve met people who yearn for it all year, and others who dread it. Whether you hate parades or need a distraction for the week, here are some things to do during the Mardi Gras break.

go east to enjoy the beach Would you rather be trapped in a crowd of thousands of sweaty, drunk, loud college kids on Bourbon Street, or rest peacefully on a breezy, white-sand beach while enjoying your personal space? Places like Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Pensacola Beach are great beaches nearby that offer a sense of tranquility during this chaotic carnival season. Most people love traveling here for spring break, but why not beat the rush and go for Mardi Gras? go north to Hike A National Park If you’re looking to get out of the house and connect with nature, hop in your car and drive to Arkansas. The Hot Springs National Park is a relaxing, nature-filled getaway that trumps standing for an entire day on a sidewalk filled with enough trash to fill up your boots. go west to visit a museum Though I’ve never been, I’ve heard that Houston, Texas, is home to a plethora of museums, concert venues, and attractions that people normally look past. The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (MFAH) is one of the largest art museums in America. It features African, American, Asian, European, and Latin American art, along with pieces by Picasso, Rembrandt, and Van Gogh, making it one of the most outstanding museums in the country. If you’re interested in art, this is the place for you. The Museum of Natural Science dives into the science of our world. It has exhibits on astronomy, biology, ecology, paleontology, and more. If you have a STEM brain, check out this place. The Space Center Houston is for the astronauts and rocket engineers. This museum dives into the past, present, and future of space discovery. Not only do they house retired rockets and spacecraft, but they also host music festivals for all ages! go south to Celebrate mardi gras If you’re not a fan of the way Baton Rouge or New Orleans celebrates Mardi Gras, try out South Louisiana. From costumes and chickens to food and music, South Louisiana offers a completely different way of celebrating Mardi Gras that will give you irreplaceable experiences.

One of the qualities that I find most interesting about Louisiana is that driving an hour in any direction can put you in a completely different culture with different accents, food, music, and people. There are experiences all around LSU and every trip is an adventure.