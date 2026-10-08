Your Sign to Listen to Big Time Rush Again

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Longwood chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Big Time Rush formed in 2009 solely for the purpose of being a Nickelodeon show, but they were thrown into stardom after the show took off. The band consists of four members; Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Carlos PenaVega, and Logan Henderson. The tv show “Big Time Rush” follows the silly shenanigans that the boys go through while being a boyband and they made music for the show until 2014. They quickly grew a fanbase, and I was a hardcore “Rusher”, and still am. I think that Big Time Rush is underrated because people often don’t take them seriously. They just see the show and think it’s silly, and it is.

The show is full of silly sound effects and plot lines, however when the boys did concerts outside of the show they knew how to do it right. I went to a BTR concert during their very first tour. Cody Simpson and Leon Thomas were the openers which already set the night off right, but boy was I amazed. I went to their most recent tour and it was so nostalgic, but also still a very good show. They had an amazing stage set up with ramps and trampolines. It was such a fun experience even though I didn’t get to be “Worldwide Girl”.

One of their most famous songs is called Worldwide, and at every concert they perform this song, they even played it when I went to their first concert. Each member brings an audience member up on stage and basically sings to them.

I also think they are underrated because people knock them before they try them. Like I said earlier, people view them as goofy, and while they can be, they sing really well and their songs have such a vibe. The upbeat ones like “Paralyzed”, “Elevate”, and “Boyfriend” make you want to get up and dance. Then the slower ones like “Worldwide”, “No Idea”, and “Covergirl” get you in your feels. If you want to listen to them and need some song recommendations, the ones I just mentioned are some of my favorites. It’s hard to choose though because I love them all.

Honestly there is not one song that I don’t at least like. Some I definitely like more than others, but that comes with liking any musician. I think they just have a really nostalgic feel to their music especially since they were popular during the revival era of boy bands.

Obviously boy bands have been around forever, but the revival era, which took place in the 2010’s really was a pivotal time for most current college students. One Direction was formed one year later than Big Time Rush, and I think that a lot of times, or in at least a lot of the teen magazines at the time the two bands were neck and neck in popularity.

However, I still don’t think that Big Time Rush got the recognition it deserved back then, and honestly I still don’t think the band gets enough recognition, and that’s why I’m writing this. I’m here to spread the word that it’s far time Big Time Rush gets more recognition, and praise.

They are so talented, and their songs are very good. So, if you take anything away from this article it should be that you should go on whatever music app you use, type in Big Time Rush, and just listen and vibe. Who knows, you might be surprised to find that you enjoy their music.