This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Longwood chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have loved reading ever since I was a kid, but I fell into a bad reading slump during my senior year of high school. The only books I read were for my literature class, and I struggled to get through most of them. Then I started annotating the books I was reading, and it gave me motivation to start reading for fun again. It’s been about a year since I started annotating books, and it has since become one of my favorite hobbies! Here’s some tips to help you get started.

For annotating books, all you really need is a book and something to write with! I prefer using pens, but you can definitely use pencils if that works better for you. I also love using annotation tabs for marking pages that I want to come back to and highlighters to make words stand out. You can buy annotation tabs, or you can take a sticky note and cut it vertically in strips to create the same thing.

Something that terrified me when I started annotating was that I was permanently writing on a book. This is an incredibly common fear and is what holds a lot of people back from annotating. If you’re struggling with this, I recommend that you find an interesting but cheap book secondhand and have that be the first book you write in. Of course, you can also pick a well-loved book that you’ve read thousands of times before!

Once you’ve found a book you want to annotate, get settled in to read and write! You can annotate anywhere, whether it’s your bed, a local cafe, a picnic table, or somewhere else. I also like to have something to eat or drink as a treat while I annotate; hot tea is one of my favorites.

Deciding what to write down or highlight can be tricky. When I’m annotating, I like to highlight quotes I’m drawn to and write notes on who’s saying what dialogue, definitions of words I had to look up, and questions if I don’t understand something. I love writing commentary on crazy things that happen in the stories I read, even if it’s just an exclamation mark or “LOL.” Additionally, you can highlight types of figurative language, draw scenes from the book, or find other ways to annotate!

If you’re feeling frustrated by annotating, remember that developing a style takes time. For example, with the first book I annotated, I planned out lots of different things I wanted to mark with tabs, but I quickly found that there were only a few that were actually useful for me. My “Meaningful Quotes” were very similar to “Quotes I Like,” so now I just have one category for quotes instead of two. Your first few times annotating are likely to be messy, and that’s okay!

Annotating can sound scary and intimidating, especially because there’s so many people sharing their gorgeous handwriting and annotations on social media, but it does not have to be something pretentious. For me, it’s a fun and relaxing activity. The skills I’ve learned through annotating as a hobby have also been useful with my college classes, and I’ve gotten much better at thoroughly understanding what I read.

Have fun annotating!