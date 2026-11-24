This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Longwood chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Before I start my review, I have to say this: this will be a biased review. I read the first Hunger Games books at a very formative time in my life and have been obsessed with it ever since. I am currently writing this review from my dorm room floor wearing an outfit like Woody Harrelson’s at the Catching Fire premiere with Hunger Games nails and a Mockingjay charm on my necklace.

There will be bias here.

There will also be spoilers, if that wasn’t obvious, so proceed with caution and don’t yell at me.

Sunrise on the Reaping was my favorite book from the beginning. Haymitch Abernathy has been my favorite character in any piece of media since I was 12, so when I heard he was finally getting his own book, I was stoked.

And, if I may, I think the movie might be my favorite.

I know, I know. Catching Fire is a masterpiece. It’s my second favorite, too, but I loved this movie.

The visual aspects of the movie are beautiful. The arena was even more beautiful than I imagined, and the trailer did not do the arena justice. For the last few years, movies have seemed more devoid of color, and not only did this movie have color, it had life. The animals in the arena, in particular, were amazing; watching them stiffly fall to the ground when the arena shut down was so interesting. In my reading, I never considered that they would go stiff and fall. I had imagined them to sort of crumple, but the way they went down was so much better than I imagined.

I heard a lot of complaints about the lack of gore in this movie, which I think is fair, but I can also understand the directors wanting to stick with the PG-13 rating the other five movies received. I also hear the complaints of cutting a lot of things out. I am very hopeful for the four hour cut to come out eventually, because I would love to see so many of the scenes removed from the original cut. The porcupine mutt was certainly something I missed, as was the chocolate scene, but above all else, I missed the scene where Haymitch is rated a one by the Gamemakers. I think the scene is integral to the story and not including any ratings of the characters was a little disorienting.

When it comes to the movie’s acting, I have zero notes. Joseph Zada did a phenomenal job as Haymitch, from the accent to the mannerisms. Haymitch is a character I hold very close to my heart and I was, admittedly, a bit nervous when the casting was announced and I had never heard of the actor. As time passed, I watched his releases, and as soon as I watched We Were Liars and saw how he took on the role of Johnny Sinclair, I knew Haymitch was in good hands.

The rest of the cast was incredible, too. Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove was amazing. As someone from the south, I was excited to see the way they handled the accents. Peak’s accent in particular was my favorite.

Ralph Fiennes was the perfect pick for President Snow. I was terrified of Snow in this movie far more than I was in any other movie of the series. The close-up shots of Fiennes speaking to Haymitch had me shaking in my boots as much as they had him shaking in his.

Glenn Close as Drusilla Sickle was crazy. I knew it was Close and I still forgot it was her. The makeup team did a great job with Close and Drusilla. Similarly, Billy Porter was incredible as Magno Stift. While he was certainly a little more recognizable to me, the wig and outfits he wore were transformative, to say the least.

Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman was a very interesting experience for me, as a Kieran Culkin lover and a Caesar Flickerman hater. Culkin perfectly embodied Stanley Tucci’s Flickerman. Most of his lines being improvised, too, was a really fun experience. I genuinely never knew what was going to come out of his mouth, and I think that’s what should be said of Caesar Flickerman.

Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee was a phenomenal choice. I will never form a solid opinion on Plutarch, and Plemons got me close to forming a solid opinion before ripping it away.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. embodied Beetee incredibly. I absolutely adored Beetee in the original series, and I think Harrison took on the role of the grieving father better than I imagined. I loved the way he took on the power outage scene; in a sense, it felt like he was a father to Haymitch for a moment.

Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow was a heartbreaking choice, which is to say he was perfect. I loved the way he took on Wyatt. My only problem with Wyatt is that I do miss a lot of his lines and story from the book, especially his father’s suicide. Seeing Wyatt’s on-screen death was devastating, and I went in unprepared for it, since he dies off-page in the books. Seeing Wyatt crumple to the ground drew a real gasp out of me in the theater.

Molly McCann as Louella McCoy was just as heartbreaking as Wyatt’s casting. Seeing her skip out of her house with her, “Hey, Hay!” had my heart sinking immediately. Poor, poor girl. McCann played her so happily and cheerfully; she was so perfect.

Similarly, Iona Bell was an incredible Lou Lou. Bell played the mindless double so well, and I was in a constant state of distress watching her. She was amazing.

Lili Taylor as Mags perfectly fit the vision I have always had for younger Mags, and Maya Hawke as young Wiress was a perfect pick, too.

Finally, Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket. Oh my gosh. There are not enough words in the dictionary for me to properly describe how much I loved Fanning as Effie. I think she facilitated the relationship that Haymitch and Effie had beautifully in this movie, especially with a Lenore Dove-focused Haymitch.

Having Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson all return as their characters was such an interesting experience, too. I must say, what a wig on Hutcherson and Lawrence, but the last scenes of the movie felt like a perfect place for Suzanne Collins to wrap up the series if she wanted to.

In the end, I really loved Sunrise on the Reaping. While I certainly think things were cut that should not have been, I do think the movie was absolutely incredible, and I will hear minimal criticisms.