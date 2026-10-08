Suicide Prevention Doesn’t End When September Does

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Longwood chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we now enter October, we cannot forget what September brought to us. The first day of fall, the official realization that school is back in action, and the first feeling of cool breeze in the air. But, September has had a much more impactful meaning to it over the past few years; that is being National Suicide Prevention Month. During this time, millions across the world unite to celebrate the survivors of suicide, while also remember whose who unfortunately lost their battle to suicide. While the awareness raised during this month is extraordinary, it should not only be subjected to one month.

During the month of September, millions of stories are told about suicide. It can be from the family of someone who did not make it, or it can be from the survivor themself. Each story has their own unique details, but one thing all of them have in common is how suicide should never be the solution to a problem. It is a permanent end to something that can be temporary. Unfortunately, many people only focus on this issue when the topic has a month dedicated to it. What about all the victims who have lost their lives every month besides September; do their stories not matter?

The forms of suicide are also important to note. There is the suicide that takes life away from us, and there is the suicide that people hide in plain sight. Passive suicide revolves around having the thoughts and ideas of taking your life, but not actually going through with the plan to do so. It is a draining process that can happen through the deterioration of basic life habits (not taking health medications, not sleeping or sleeping too much, not eating), or putting yourself in dangerous situations (not wearing a seatbelt in the car, walking alone at night). Thousands of college students experience some form of passive suicide ideation, and it probably has increased recently due to social media or other public situations .

It is good to have a month where many organizations raise awareness and money for suicide prevention. Organizations like Happiness Project advocate for mental health and suicide prevention by selling merchandise and posting on social media. Social media platforms of all different backgrounds also provide insight on mental health and suicide prevention. But, it shouldn’t stop there, nor should suicide prevention and awareness stop at all. Every day, there is someone struggling with demons unimaginable to some of us. It can be family issues, trust issues, self-doubt, poor friends, feeling weak or unfit for something. We all probably have these moments, but some have it more than others, and it’s important that they are focused on and loved 365 days a year.

From the first day of the new year to the very end, there is going to be someone who possibly wants to quit. They probably will look at their family and friends and think “They don’t need me here; they are better off with me not existing”. If you, or anyone you know has ever felt this way or is currently having these thoughts, please know you are never alone. The world needs your uniqueness, your intelligence, your charisma, your talent, your kindness, your inner beauty, your humor. The world does not need a fake version of who you think you are expected to be. The world wants to see YOU.

For the rest of the year, remind yourself that this is a battle you can win. Never give up.

For any help or assistance: https://988lifeline.org/