This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Longwood chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Right now, we are in a period of change. From orange leaves to none at all, from pumpkin spice lattes to peppermint mochas, and from pumpkins to pinecones.

While Christmas music is beginning to blast on the radio, I’m finding myself saddened by the fact that people are beginning to forget about the beauties of November. I may be bias because it is my birthday month, but I truly love the atmosphere which is present during this month.

Because of this, I have curated the perfect fall to winter playlist to ensure the introduction of the holidays doesn’t ignore the beauty of fall.

The first songs which capture these feelings perfectly are Phoebe Bridgers covers of Christmas songs. Bridgers has covered various Christmas songs over the years, but some of the best ones in my opinion are “So Much Wine”, and her recent cover of “Anything” by Adrianne Lenker. She has a way of adding the nostalgic melancholy feeling which is common during fall and winter, with the sweet hopeful feeling which manifests as well.

In this playlist, I also included some happier songs like “Wintering” by The 1975 and “take me home (4 christmas)” by Olivia Rodrigo, as they capture the joyous feelings of the holiday season, while still keeping the indie vibe which I personally enjoy listening to.

I also included some songs by artists such as Mazzy Star, Taylor Swift, Gregory Alan Isokov, and Lucy Dacus as these artists also capture the feelings of uncertainty and gloom which often manifest during the change of seasons.

Overall, this playlist is for those who enjoy indie music, and are ready for the holidays but still wish to keep the fall energy for as long as possible.

Link to the playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0N3REX2XjHHzqgAZrbw9qz