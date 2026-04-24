Somewhere Between Perfect and a Mess: The Pressure Behind Aesthetic Culture

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Longwood chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Opening TikTok can feel like being asked to choose a personality. On one side, there’s the “clean girl” aesthetic. Slicked-back buns, gold hoops, glowing skin, matching sets, iced matcha in hand. Everything looks calm, controlled, and effortlessly perfect.

On the other side, there’s the “messy girl.” Smudged eyeliner, oversized hoodies, chaotic rooms, late nights, and an energy that suggests she isn’t trying to impress anyone.

At first, it seems like harmless fun – just another trend cycle. But upon closer inspection, it starts to feel like the same old pressure on women, just repackaged. The clean girl is praised for being put together but not trying too hard. She’s “natural,” but only in a very specific and curated way. The messy girl is framed as carefree and real, but even that has become a look that needs to be done correctly. Both aesthetics still revolve around being seen and judged.

What stands out is how both identities center around control. The clean girl controls everything. Her routine, her appearance, her habits. The messy girl appears as though she doesn’t care, but that aesthetic is just as intentional. It creates the idea that women can either be perfectly polished or perfectly undone, but not simply exist somewhere in between.

That’s where it starts to feel exhausting. Instead of actually figuring out their identity, there’s pressure to choose from premade versions of womanhood. Even getting ready for class or staying in for the night can feel like something that has to be curated rather than simply lived.

At the end of the day, both the clean girl and messy girl are just trends. They will likely be replaced by something new. But the expectation behind them remains the same. Women are still being told that appearance and presentation are central to their value.

Maybe the real shift is moving away from both. Some days are put together, some days are messy, and most fall somewhere in between. That in itself doesn’t need a label to be valid.