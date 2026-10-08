My Ultimate Travel Bucket List: 10 Places I Want to See

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Longwood chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

1. Paris, France — I want to experience the city’s romantic atmosphere, visit iconic

landmarks, explore its cafés, and see the fashion culture firsthand. I especially want to

experience the Eiffel Tower at night!

2. Tokyo, Japan — I want to explore the different neighborhoods, experience Japanese

street fashion, shop in Harajuku, and try authentic Japanese food. I want to experience

Shibuya as well as Osaka for their major food culture.

3. Seoul, South Korea — I’d love to experience Seoul’s fashion and beauty culture, visit

cafés and markets, explore the city at night, and learn more about Korean culture. I want

to also go to some of their summer festivals such as Waterbomb or Hiphopplaya.

4. Milan, Italy — I want to see how Italian fashion and luxury influence the industry, visit

designer stores, and experience the energy surrounding Milan Fashion Week. I also

want to see an F1 race too!

5. London, England — I want to explore the city’s unique mix of traditional and modern

fashion, visit historic locations, and experience the creative atmosphere of London. Want

to learn more about the history of London and England as a whole.

6. Shanghai, China — I want to experience the city’s mix of modern architecture and

traditional culture, explore the shopping districts, try the local food, and see its growing

fashion scene. I know that China is one of the biggest tech hubs so I want to see robot

restaurants too.

7. Bangkok, Thailand — I want to explore the colorful markets, try different Thai foods,

visit temples, and experience the contrast between traditional and modern Thailand. Iwant to experience the countryside as well as their famous beaches too such as Railay beach and Patong beach. I want to experience the Songkran festival too. It seems so fun!

8. Singapore — I want to experience the city’s futuristic architecture, explore its different

neighborhoods, and try as much of the food as possible. I also want to see the Jewel

rain vortex at the Shanghai Changi Airport. They also have a Bouncing net that’s 8

meters above the 5th level of the airport.

9. Vancouver, Canada — I want to experience the combination of a lively city and beautiful

nature, while exploring the food, shopping, and scenery. I also want to go to the Grouse

Mountains and hike the trail and see the view. I also like heights so I want to experience

walking along the Capilano Bridge.

10. Sydney, Australia — I want to experience the beaches and laid-back lifestyle, explore

the city, and see what everyday life feels like somewhere so far from home. I also want

to go the the aquarium to see the penguins because I don’t think we have live penguins

in Virginia. So I think that would be super cool!