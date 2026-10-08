My Ultimate Travel Bucket List: 10 Places I Want to See

1. Paris, France — I want to experience the city’s romantic atmosphere, visit iconic
landmarks, explore its cafés, and see the fashion culture firsthand. I especially want to
experience the Eiffel Tower at night!
2. Tokyo, Japan — I want to explore the different neighborhoods, experience Japanese
street fashion, shop in Harajuku, and try authentic Japanese food. I want to experience
Shibuya as well as Osaka for their major food culture.
3. Seoul, South Korea — I’d love to experience Seoul’s fashion and beauty culture, visit
cafés and markets, explore the city at night, and learn more about Korean culture. I want
to also go to some of their summer festivals such as Waterbomb or Hiphopplaya.
4. Milan, Italy — I want to see how Italian fashion and luxury influence the industry, visit
designer stores, and experience the energy surrounding Milan Fashion Week. I also
want to see an F1 race too!
5. London, England — I want to explore the city’s unique mix of traditional and modern
fashion, visit historic locations, and experience the creative atmosphere of London. Want
to learn more about the history of London and England as a whole.
6. Shanghai, China — I want to experience the city’s mix of modern architecture and
traditional culture, explore the shopping districts, try the local food, and see its growing
fashion scene. I know that China is one of the biggest tech hubs so I want to see robot
restaurants too.
7. Bangkok, Thailand — I want to explore the colorful markets, try different Thai foods,
visit temples, and experience the contrast between traditional and modern Thailand. Iwant to experience the countryside as well as their famous beaches too such as Railay beach and Patong beach. I want to experience the Songkran festival too. It seems so fun!
8. Singapore — I want to experience the city’s futuristic architecture, explore its different
neighborhoods, and try as much of the food as possible. I also want to see the Jewel
rain vortex at the Shanghai Changi Airport. They also have a Bouncing net that’s 8
meters above the 5th level of the airport.
9. Vancouver, Canada — I want to experience the combination of a lively city and beautiful
nature, while exploring the food, shopping, and scenery. I also want to go to the Grouse
Mountains and hike the trail and see the view. I also like heights so I want to experience
walking along the Capilano Bridge.
10. Sydney, Australia — I want to experience the beaches and laid-back lifestyle, explore
the city, and see what everyday life feels like somewhere so far from home. I also want
to go the the aquarium to see the penguins because I don’t think we have live penguins
in Virginia. So I think that would be super cool!