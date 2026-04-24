More Than a Majority: Why Female Spaces Still Matter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Longwood chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Even at a school like Longwood, predominantly female and filled to the brim with sorority opportunities, it can be hard to find organizations that prioritize women. It’s easy to think that with such a skewed student body, spaces like that aren’t needed, but that’s an unfortunate misconception.

Female spaces remain essential. They encourage leadership, confidence and identity development, without the external pressures society places on women.

There’s a common line of thinking around this idea. Women make up 50% of the world’s population, so why do they need extra representation? If there are already a lot of women, a supportive community should form naturally.

But simply being the majority doesn’t equal intentional support. Spaces with women can still reflect broader social dynamics. Competition and the influence of male validation all contribute to the societal pressures that come with being a woman. To diminish these pressures, it takes truly intentional spaces, ones that push women to be the best versions of themselves they can be.

To further build up this next generation of women, especially during a time of rising conservatism, it’s more important than ever to encourage ambition, risk-taking, and to push women to imagine a world outside of the role society has defined for them.

But what do these spaces actually look like? Female spaces aren’t just groups of women. You can find groups of women anywhere, but structured organizations bring them together and turn them into something bigger than that. They exist in many forms.

There are career-based organizations like Women in STEM or the Female Entrepreneur Association, which help women build careers in fields where they are often underrepresented.

There are also advocacy groups such as Girl Up, which works to advance gender justice and has chapters on campuses all around the world. Organizations like this show that female spaces aren’t just social; they’re also impact-driven. And of course, there’s also campus media and creative organizations like Her Campus, helping young women find their voices and create their own opportunities.

These organizations, along with many others, help women to speak more freely, take more risks, and feel less pressure to prove themselves. They encourage women to step outside their comfort zone and give them the outlet to pursue careers and become innovators of their own ideas.

They also provide leadership opportunities. Female organizations encourage initiative, offer leadership roles, and help build real skills. These opportunities aren’t always as accessible elsewhere, so it’s important that we continue supporting these spaces. Even in a more equitable future, we’ll still need them. Female equality isn’t about settling for what we have, but striving to keep it, and then some.

Female organizations also offer you a space for community without explanation. With shared experiences, you don’t have to continuously justify your feelings. There is less explaining and more understanding, allowing more time for meaningful action. The taxing emotional labor of justifying one’s feelings is reduced.

This isn’t about excluding men. These spaces exist because the world isn’t neutral. There are women who have long fought – continue to fight – for our right to exist and be equal in places that don’t always want that. Building up organizations like this helps contribute to that progress and promotes the empowerment we all deserve.

So yes, even at a school with only 28% men, we still need to center and support that 71% of women. With that in mind, we can foster growth, strengthen identity, and empower our leaders of tomorrow.