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Longwood | Culture

More Than a Goddess of War: Why Athena Still Matters

Teagan Taylor Student Contributor, Longwood University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Longwood chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When people think about strong and powerful goddesses, Athena comes to mind. She is recognizable for her armour, shield, and spear. All of these things represent her as the “Goddess of War”, but she was much more unique and complicated than that. Athena was also associated with strategy, wisdom, and craftsmanship. Weaving, and the protection of cities. Athena was also the patron of the great city of Athens. Thousands of years later her identity is still important because her power represents intelligence, skill, independence, wisdom, and problem solving- all important values in strong women today. Her representation in the Greek world of mythology is important to show what a powerful woman looks like today too. 

Athena was connected to war, but she was more than just the gore and aggression within warfare. Ares was associated with the violence and chaos of war. Athena was more associated with strategy, planning, discipline, and intelligence on the battlefield. Her greatest weapon was her intelligence. This broadens the definition of what it means to be strong. Being strong isn’t just physical strength, it also includes wisdom and problem solving. Athena represents that women don’t have to be big and strong to be powerful, but to use their intellect and quick-thinking to lead. 

A very instinctive difference of how Athena was looked at versus how other ancient women in mythology was also important to her identity. Many Greek mythological women revolve around romance and beauty. She was not primarily known for being in romantic relationships, being a wife, being a love interest, or being beautiful. She was a strategic leader that was respected and followed by all of her fellow gods and the people of Greece. Athena was traditionally a virgin goddess. This made her separately categorized from those goddesses who were defined by their romantic relations and marriages. Her purpose and importance came from her own abilities. 

Warfare in ancient Greece was pretty much 100% male dominated. Generals, commanders, and soldiers were all males. Athena was a powerful representative of this male-dominated field. She did not need to be a man to make a powerful difference and lead in warfare. Today, many women are within male dominated fields like, politics, law, business, STEM, and the military. 

Athena’s representation still matters today because powerful women are often expected to choose between different versions of themselves. They can be ambitious or likable, strong or feminine, intelligent or approachable. Athena’s image challenges the idea that women must fit into one simple definition of what they are supposed to be. She reminds us that strength can look like intelligence. Leadership can require strategy. And being powerful does not mean becoming someone else.

Athena may have belonged to the ancient world, but the questions surrounding women and power have not disappeared. That is what makes her more than just a goddess of war. Thousands of years later, Athena still represents something worth thinking about: what it means for a woman to take up space, use her intelligence, and be powerful on her own terms.

Teagan Taylor

Longwood '28

My name is Teagan Taylor, I'm originally from Reston VA, but I make my home at school in Farmville VA at Longwood University! I'm class of 2028 and plan to graduate with a degree in History Pre-Law and Political Science. Due to my extreme interest and passion in history, it has led me to writing many papers and stories regarding historical topics. For my major my job is to read and analyze all kinds of texts- and I enjoy it! I think learning history is such an important aspect of education to help people to better understand where we came from, changes we've made, and expand cultural knowledge beyond where we live today.

When I'm not doing schoolwork or researching, I love art. I am the banner chair of my sorority, meaning I am challenged with the task of painting and designing large-scale banners for all different kinds of events. I have always had an artistic passion throughout my whole life. From art shows throughout high school to just casual paint nights in, I love to create detailed work for others to enjoy. I think art has truly made such a big impact in my life and it's a hobby I'll keep forever.

I really want to bring a unique take to this community. I want to spread knowledge of history and art in a creative way to make readers interested, I believe seeking knowledge is one of the most important things you can do in your life, and that drive to learn more is important for growth. I want to be able to spread my interests to others as to help them grow their interests and knowledge in topics they may have not been interested in before.