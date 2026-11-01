It’s Never Too Early: 8 Things Worth Adding to Your Holiday Wishlist

Every time holiday season rolls around I find myself scrambling to find things to put on
my wishlist, especially as a student. This year I started a wishlist and I found some things I think
are pretty worth the addition to your list.
1- Hatch alarm
If there’s anything I could persuade a college student to get the most, it’s the Hatch
alarm clock. Expensive, yes, but they have some very helpful and unique features. There’s tons
of settings for alarm sounds, meditations, a reading light, and a sleep reminder. As a student
who’s had morning classes every semester (and isn’t a morning person) the Hatch has been so
helpful and convenient.
2- WooZoo fan
While most people have one, or something similar, the woozoo fan is such a luxury to
have especially living in a small place like a dorm. They have almost every setting imaginable,
and they’re incredibly quiet.
3- Weighted Hoodie
As it gets colder and closer to final season temperatures are down and anxiety is up.
Weighted hoodies are really great for anxiety, and very comfortable. The Comfrt hoodie ranges
somewhere around 70 dollars, and it great quality. A more expensive option is the Thera
weighted hoodie, but it’s ten pounds.
4- Heated Blanket
Following the theme of cold weather, heated blankets are another great dorm life luxury.
Coming home from a freezing day of classes to a heated blanket is one of the best feelings in
the world. Heated mattress toppers are also great, but significantly more pricey.
5- Pay a subscription
One of the smartest things I’ve asked for in previous years, especially being a little
broke, has been to ask for a month or two of one of my streaming subscriptions paid for. Even
though it may not seem like a lot, subscriptions can pile up fast and it really can take off some
financial stress.
6- L.L. Bean Plush bathrobe
The L.L. Bean bathrobe may genuinely be the best thing I’ve worn in my life. While
pricey, they are so thick and comfortable. L.L. Bean is known for making great quality products,
and their bathrobes are one of their best. Having a good quality robe, especially being in school
with roommates and sharing bathrooms is so worth it.
7- Charging station
Having a charging station for all your devices is a lifesaver. Your products stay together
and organized, and most of the charging stations on the market now have magnetic charging as
well, making it even more convenient.
8- A digital camera
Digital cameras are one of my necessities for a night out. There are so many out there
that you can find one in almost any price range. Personally I have a Canon Powershot ELPH
360 HS and it’s been great for me. It’s small and fits in my bag well, but takes great quality
pictures. Digital cameras with video settings are also really great.