This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Longwood chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When most people think of their Thanksgiving plate, they see turkey, mashed potatoes, dinner rolls, and a sweet pumpkin pie coming out after seconds are done. Thanksgiving day for most families in America consists of travelling to see relatives, football, and the Macy’s day parade. How much of these classics are actually like the first thanksgiving in 1621? Thanksgiving has evolved substantially over the last 400 years, but some ingredients have stuck around! In 1621, the English colonists in Plymouth Colony held a three day long harvest celebration. Members of Wampanoag and their leader Ousamequin joined in on this gathering. This gathering was a celebration of the fall harvest, excluding the parades and football that we have today.

What was on the menu back in 1621? The Pilgrims and Native Americans were eating many different things than what we have at the table today. They feasted on wild fowl(which could mean turkey and ducks), venison (deer meat), corn and other vegetables. Shellfish (mussels and lobsters), and squash. Today generally families will have turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, and different assortments of sweet pies and baked goods for desert. Turkey is one of the familiar foods that are both on the 1621 menu and todays. Things like corn, squash, cranberries, were available back then and remain as a classic today. One of America’s favorites, potatoes, had not yet been introduced as a staple in New England, so the pilgrims were missing out on this delicious dish. Many of the foods Americans consider as traditional Thanksgiving dishes have roots in Indeginous culture and culinary traditions.

How did Thanksgiving become a holiday? Thanksgiving didn’t immediately spread after that feast in 1621 to the rest of the colonies and become a tradition. In 1789, George Washington declared Thanksgiving as a national holiday on November 26th, but in 1941, Congress made Thanksgiving the fourth Thursday of November. Traditions like Thanksgiving day football continued to grow through history, and the Macy’s day parade began in 1924. With all the differences between the past and present of this tasty holiday, central themes still remain the same. Both gatherings focus on family and gratitude for the bountifu food present. It’s interesting to recognize the types of similarities between our foods then and now, and also how much of an influence the Native Americans had on this popular American holiday today.

Sources:

1. Smithsonian Magazine – What Food Was Served at the First Thanksgiving in 1621?

2. Smithsonian Institution – Thanksgiving: From Local Harvests to National Holiday

3. National Archives – Thanksgiving: Historical Perspectives

4. Library of Congress – Thanksgiving Historical Documents

5. Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian – Thanksgiving Timeline

6. Pilgrim Hall Museum – The First Thanksgiving

7. Colonial Williamsburg – When Was the First Thanksgiving?