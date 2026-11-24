This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Longwood chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Thursday November 19th, from the hours of 4-8 pm, our very own dining hall put out a Friendsgiving feast. The spread of foods included the traditional turkey, along with many other Thanksgiving favorites: mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie, and Longwood’s infamous baked alaska all made an appearance. This selection of foods was highly anticipated by students and is known as one of the best days to eat at D-Hall.

Thanksgiving traditionally is a time of gathering with your family. Where everyone from near and far come together under one roof to split the wishbone and catch up with each other’s lives. Originally created to represent the pilgrims feast, Thanksgiving has now become about the loved ones in our lives. However, college students are living away from their family and parents, sometimes hours away other times across state lines. So how do you celebrate a family-centric holiday away from family?

The solution is found in Friendsgiving! A more recent take on traditional Thanksgiving celebrated separately from Thanksgiving day with friends and non-family members. Its rise in popularity can largely be attributed to the addition of an opportunity to celebrate these meaningful relationships without omitting the celebration alongside your family members.

In college it can be hard to find a sense of community amidst the hustle and bustle of classes, clubs, and homework. Oftentimes we get preoccupied and forget to make time to spend with friends just enjoying each other’s company.

When D-Hall started promoting Friendsgiving it was something to look forward to. After classes ended it wasn’t another day of homework and picking up my dinner I ordered on GrubHub in between club meetings, rather it was a night to be excited about! My friends and I planned a time to meet up at D-Hall and snagged a long table so all of us could fit, then we loaded our plates. Every bit of room on that plate was full, stacked high with all of the aforementioned delicious Thanksgiving food. With good food comes good conversation, and throughout our meal everyone at the table was able to chat about our weeks and recent experiences. It was time to laugh and reminisce and learn more about each other. Everyone shared what they were looking forward to during the upcoming break, but also what they were thankful for throughout their time at Longwood.

That is what was so amazing about Friendsgiving, it broke the norm. Allowed us to pause for a second and appreciate this unique situation we are living in. Our friends live with us, as roommates, classmates, and teammates. They are engrained into our daily lives and yet we rarely take note of that. No where else, no other time in your life, are you able to experience this.

So as this reflection of Friendsgiving ends, I wanted to share what I was thankful for as I near the end of my first semester in college. First and foremost, I am thankful for my friends with whom I was able to share this meal with. I am thankful for the staff of D-Hall who were able to bring us together with this wonderful food, I am thankful for my professors and the work they put into each lesson, I am thankful for the opportunity to be a part of the community found at Longwood and this unique situation where I get to spend my days surrounded by friends.