December is for Doomsday: How MARVEL Fans Should Prepare for Avengers: Doomsday!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Longwood chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The holiday season is upon us; Christmas decorations have already taken over retail stores, and soon all radio stations will be playing Christmas tunes to brighten up December. But, there is one event millions are anticipating this December, and it involves mutants, superheroes, and broken timelines. Avengers: Doomsday is releasing to audiences December 18, 2026, and there have already been widespread theories and plot holes discussed online in preparation for this movie. But, for those who want a more simple guide in preparation for Doom, here it is!

Of course, it is important to know what you need to watch prior to going to theaters. For those who are subscribed to Disney+, the guide has already been posted. But, here is the full list they have offered:

X-Men (2000)

X2 (2003)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Avengers (2012)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

LOKI Television Series (2021)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Spiderman: No Way Home (2021)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

Captain America: Brave New World (2025)

Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Thunderbolts*: *The New Avengers (2025)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025)

Over the past few months, MARVEL has released end-credit scenes that have relation to what Doomsday will be heavily about. One end credit scene that has many fans going crazy is after Spiderman: Brand New Day; the Spiderman Tracker is able to track another Spiderman… but from a different universe. Many fans believe this Spiderman to be the original Tobey Maguire Spiderman, and this is also worrying fans on whether or not his universe will be destroyed by Dr. Doom, or worse, Spiderman gets killed off. Another end-credit scene to note is from The Fantastic Four: First Steps: Sue Storm sees her son Franklin sitting with a strange figure; this figure is holding Dr. Doom’s mask. However, many fans have speculated that this isn’t Robert Downey Jr. in this shot, but instead one of Dr. Doom’s accomplices. This leads to people theorizing the likes of Doctor Strange and the Scarlet Witch working alongside Doom, which in my opinion would be amazing.

Another theory that has fans going insane is the role Steve Rogers will have in Avengers: Doomsday. If anyone remembers the end of Avengers: Endgame, Captain America put the Infinity Stones back in their timelines, but he chose to stay and live out a full life with Peggy Carter. He thought this would be fine and not have any consequences… That is until the newest end credit scene from the Avengers: Endgame re-release when Loki shows up at his doorstep. In the trailers, Steve is no longer Captain America, but simply a guy in a black t-shirt, a look very similar to his look in Infinity War, but there is something suspicious about him. Many fans believe this to be Captain Hydra, who may side with Dr. Doom and help destroy the Avengers. However, a happier theory that I myself want to be true is that the Steve Rogers Thor interacts with in the trailers is actually Loki in disguise. Even though Steve is worthy of Thor’s hammer, Loki now holds all the sacred timelines to exist in the universe. So, I think he is more than worthy now; it leaves many hoping that the sun will shine on both Thor and Loki once again.

Finally, with all of the theories, there is also the fear of beloved characters being killed in this film. One of the top characters on this list is Bucky Barnes, with the theory of him sacrificing himself to protect the Avengers. Another hero many are worried will not make it out alive is Thor; he is one of the last original Avengers still living and present in this film, what happens if he does lose to Doom? But, there is also the fear of characters that are highly anticipated to show up in this movie not being in it at all. The biggest character comeback fans are waiting for is the return of Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch. With her “demise” in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, many fans are under the impression she is still alive. No body, no death. If she is not in this film, what happens to her character? How will the fans react? There are so many questions that we want answered!

This film has the potential of being one of MARVEL’s darkest films, but it also has the potential of being one of its biggest successes. All fans can do right now is wait, rewatch what brings them joy, and continue to love the characters and epic battles our heroes have fought. Doom is on his way, so everyone needs to be ready for what is to come.