Next Up: Illusion Hills

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something special about catching a band before the rest of the world figures them out; before the interviews and the inevitable “overnight success” that’s actually years in the making. In an era where many artists are introduced to audiences through algorithms, Illusion Hills is a band that feels better discovered in real life. Next Up on the queue: Illusion Hills.

Illusion Hill’s exist within the small-show ecosystem that’s still defining Los Angeles’ emerging music scene, especially among college-aged artists experimenting freely with their music prioritizing sound and community over virality. This hidden band formed around 2020 as a group of friends and collaborators who started making music together. Standing about amongst so many bands, Illusion Hills doesn’t center around a single frontperson, rather operating as a creative collective. It would be hard to simply fit this upcoming band’s sound into a single genre, which I think makes them all the more enticing. Their music pulls from alternative hip-hop, indie, and experimental influences without leaning too heavily on any one label creating a unique blend built around atmosphere, rhythm, and feeling. The tipping point of what makes them so compelling? The clarity of their identity, even at such an early stage!

Watching them perform, you might notice a strong sense of cohesion across their sound and presentation, suggesting that the band is operating with shared creative instincts rather than a single dominant voice. That collective energy is what gives their music that tasty aroma of music made through conversation and experimentation.

If you want to charzhterize this up and coming band even further then just look at their unique relationship to performance. To see them live will confirm what their recorded music hints at: they understand the underworking threads of an audience and succeed in capturing the attention of a crowd.

The first time I had the pleasure of discovering Illusion Hills was at a USC house show on a brisk October night. Multiple bands were performing that night, but when Illusion Hills got on stage, the crowd shifted to hear them play. Watching them perform, I was captivated by their magnetic energy and the ease in which they played together, their enjoyment of music coming through to the audience creating a much needed connection.

All this goes to show the importance of seeking out fresh new music and supporting smaller artists. House shows are an amazing way to do this; in a world where everything is done online, they still matter not just as venues, but as spaces where artists and listeners meet on equal footing.

I feel certain that Illusion Hills will earn their seat at the table within a broader lineage of artist collectives that prioritize creative freedom. What’s especially exciting about Illusion Hills right now is where they are in their trajectory. With about 63,000 monthly listeners, they haven’t been flattened by overexposure or shaped by outside expectations and are building a platform for themselves through live shows, word of mouth, and a unique sound. Illusion Hills is a band that you should pay attention to now.

If you see Illusion Hills on a lineup, at a house show, or recommended by someone whose taste you trust, take that as a sign. This is a band worth knowing not just because they’re good (and they really are amazing), but because their sound is too complete to stay under the radar for long.

Illusion Hills’ Albums

come outside when the lights dim (2022)

one[dyer’s] (2025)

Illusion Hills’ EPs

beforetheworldends (2021)

video interference (2025)

zero[being] (2025)

Illusion Hills’ Spotify Top Songs

bittersweet blue eyes so bad serena downtown bang

My Personal Favorite: soulja boy 2009