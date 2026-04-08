Doing Long Distance? Here’s my take.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone says that college and relationships can’t mix. I’m here to tell you that you absolutely can be a college student, and in a relationship (long distance, or not). The key to success is both of you wanting it to work. Having done medium, long, and short distance myself, here are my best tips to make the distance feel shorter!

1. Set Aside Time for Eachother

Many people think that you shouldn’t text all day, or that you should be telling each and every little thing about your day as it happens. I think that if those work for you, great. But creating, and setting aside time for each other is crucial. Whether it be a movie date on zoom, cooking together, or even just facetiming for an hour, setting aside time in this way makes a huge difference. Quality > Quantity

2. Live Life Big!

I am a huge believer in the concept that your partner should add to your life. Your partner should not tell you what you can and cannot wear, what you can or cannot do. A partner is meant to be a fun addition, but they are absolutely not a necessity. (Although it can feel that way). So let each other go out, meet people, be in clubs, fraternities, sororities, all of it. Because at the end of the day you should live your life to the fullest it can be, and never narrow your world because of a significant other.

3. Know when you’ll be together again

Always know when you’re going to reunite next, and plan to do something for when you are together again. Setting goal dates makes the time apart feel less overwhelming, and gives you something to look forward to. Medium distances girlys: it is hard sometimes to do this, but try to set an approximate date.

4. Communicate (Really)

Relationships are not easy, much less long distance. There will be ups and downs and how you both act in the “downs” can be very telling on how the relationship will go. Being patient with each other, not giving up, and being clear on what you both need is crucial for long distance. (as well as any other distance) Remember that they cannot read your mind! You have to