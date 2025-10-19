WHY YOU SHOULD CONSIDER A STUDY ABROAD AS PART OF YOUR DEGREE!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Leeds chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve just started your second year at the University of Leeds, you might have noticed a few emails in your inbox urging you to consider applying to study abroad for a year. While this can seem like a scary (but exciting) process and experience, I’m hoping I can convince you that you absolutely have to consider it! And, if you’re just starting at Leeds, definitely keep reading so you can be prepared to decide next year.

I’ve just returned to Leeds from the best year of my life studying abroad. It’s more common to spend the full year living and studying in one place, but I did the Autumn semester in Canada, and Spring in Australia. I don’t think I’ve ever been as nervous as I was in the airport boarding a one-way flight to Vancouver, but getting to live in these two extraordinary countries was worth all the butterflies! I’ve narrowed it down to five reasons why you should study abroad…

Friends

The best thing I got out of studying abroad were the friends I made from all over the world. You have the opportunity to connect with other exchange students, Leeds students who are headed to the same city as you, and of course all the people in your classes, university and study abroad city!

I really felt like I was part of a global community – I never would have had the opportunity to meet some of my best friends without exchange. The orientation programmes your university will run mean it’s super easy to make connections. You never know where these friendships will take you – whether it’s return flights to your study abroad city or visiting your friends in their home countries!

Independence

I’m sure lots of you look in awe at how much you’ve changed and grown since starting university. This new independence and confidence grows 100 times more after navigating a new country and culture by yourself.

Life almost feels ‘not-real’, in the best way, when on exchange, with the freedom to take risks and say yes to trips, experiences and meeting different people. The world feels so much more accessible – if you had told me last year I’d fly from Australia to Canada to go to a music festival with some of my best friends (who I met on exchange), I would never have believed you!

Making a new life for yourself in a new country gives you such a new perspective and it’s so invaluable to building your confidence, self-belief and independence.

Adventure

Whichever continent you’re living in, you’ll have access to the most incredible trips, landmarks and places to explore, both in your exchange country and in the countries surrounding it. It’s incredible living in cities which seemed like far-off holiday destinations. I could hike on Vancouver Island on a Sunday morning or walk past the Sydney Opera House for a coffee. And you’ll have time for lots of incredible trips – some highlights were the Canadian Rockies, South East Asia, and the Melbourne Grand Prix! It’s almost unbelievable how much of the world you’ll have the opportunity to see.

New study experiences

While classes aren’t usually the highlight of exchange, you do still attend university. It’s Pass/Fail, so there’s much less pressure than in Leeds, and you’ll get the opportunity to study things outside of your degree discipline or approach your degree from a new perspective. As a history student, it was interesting to learn how the Canadian and Australian perspectives on historical events often differed from the British one. Also, getting to study ice hockey and Aussie beach culture was a lot of fun!

New culture

As much as you can experience new cultures as a tourist, living in a place for an extended period is a different experience. I was in English-speaking countries and still found so many culture shocks and hobbies that were new to me – there are things you’ll love and things that will make you homesick, but it’s all part of the experience! Who knew I’d ever try curling, go to an Aussie footy match or learn to skate?

It’s easy to hear the benefits, but doing a year abroad has its difficulties too – although they are all worth it for the experience. Applying can be daunting when considering finances, visas, accommodation, courses and returning as a fourth year. I was intimidated by this, but it seems much scarier than it is. Hopefully I can alleviate a few concerns!

The application process is fully supported by the Global Opportunities Office at Leeds, and it’s done in manageable steps. From applying to returning, they were in contact and helped resolve any hiccups super quickly.

Studying abroad is expensive – but there is lots of financial support available. The Global Opportunities Office will talk you through it, and you’ll create a budget as part of your application. You can get financial aid from Student Finance and the University of Leeds. It’s great to have some savings for it, but there’s lots of help out there – I even got financial assistance from the Australian government!

Third year FOMO – I totally get this as lots of my friends graduated and left Leeds this summer. But don’t let this hold you back from studying abroad- you’ll have housemates and friends in fourth year! So many people do years abroad, placement years, or stay in Leeds for post grad jobs/studies. You’ll also likely meet people on exchange who study in Leeds too!

Coming back to Leeds is exciting – we live in such a cool city and it’s so fun re-exploring it. It’s also worth saying that FOMO doesn’t hit as much as you might expect when you’re on your own adventure. It’s difficult to miss a Wednesday night out when you’re at the beach with your friends in Sydney, cycling around Stanley Park in Vancouver or dancing in Darcy’s (shoutout to my fave bar in Canada)!

Studying abroad is a unique and exciting experience – it’s unlikely you’ll get an opportunity to live abroad so freely again. It’s the best thing I’ve ever challenged myself to do and I am so excited for anyone who has this adventure to come!

