This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Leeds chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Contains spoilers for seasons one and two of Rivals!

Calling all Rivals fans! The long-awaited period drama set in the 1980s is back and raring for more sex, scandals and conflict. If you somehow haven’t already watched this iconic, very British adaptation of Jilly Cooper’s bestselling Rutshire Chronicles, the series follows the scandalous personal and professional lives of Rutshire’s high society against the backdrop of a bitter rivalry between two television companies: Corinium and Venturer. The eleventh of November marked the release of the first three episodes of the second half of season two, and already, fans across social media have plenty to talk about.

We rejoined the cast for the second part of Season Two after the tragic death of Monica Baddingham, the wife of Corinium executive and TV villain Tony Baddingham (David Tennant). The episode’s solemn start was to be expected. However, in classic Rivals style, it wasn’t long before the show returned to its raunchiness. With his wife now out of the picture, Tony looks set to take an even darker turn, making sexual advances towards his own sister-in-law at Monica’s funeral, only to be swiftly rejected. Tony’s grief quickly turns to anger as he parades around his wife’s wake with a shotgun before shooting her beloved peacocks, whilst Phil Collins’ quintessentially eighties hit ‘In The Air Tonight’ plays. This strong narrative and musical return is exactly what we were all craving from the season. From the very first episode, we were gifted with Tony’s downfall; suspicions of a mole; extramarital affairs, and scandalous revelations about sexuality and paternity.

In complete contrast, the nation’s favourite adulterous sweethearts, Lizzie Vereker and Freddie Jones, are still together and thriving. Freddie takes Lizzie to Paris. However, their affair – once a beacon of hope in both of their deteriorating marriages – has now become a major talking point for fans. The new episodes present Freddie’s wife, Valerie Jones, as a more three-dimensional character, moving beyond the high-strung, verbally aggressive tendencies that previously made her unpopular with viewers. We are increasingly encouraged to sympathise with a woman who clearly just wants the romance to return to her loveless marriage. Consequently, Freddie and Lizzie’s affair has begun to seem somewhat heartless, with neither managing to end their failing marriages. It would be naïve to condemn them incessantly, considering the show’s focus on adultery, and Danny Dyer and Katherine Parkinson can do no wrong in my eyes. To me, they’re our imperfectly perfect national treasures.

The second episode sees television presenter Declan O’Hara discover that his wife, Maud, has been having an affair with Tony Baddingham, his personal and professional arch-nemesis. Maud’s selfish, asinine choice to betray her husband in this way exposes a darker side to her character that I feel isn’t highlighted enough. Aidan Turner delivers a visceral portrayal of a betrayed husband, disappearing wholeheartedly into his character’s fury. I was entranced by his performance, particularly the way his anger gives way to jealousy and heartbreak.

In episode three, Rupert Campbell-Black pulls Declan out of his drunken misery and back into the professional rivalry between Venturer and Corinium. The pair joins forces with Cameron Cook once again to pitch Venturer in the hope of securing the television franchise over Tony’s company. However, it is later revealed that Tony has already blackmailed a board member, Reverend Fergus Penney, in an attempt to secure the franchise for Corinium. The reverend had previously assaulted Tony’s employee, Daysee Butler. Only Tony could so remorselessly exploit his own employee’s sexual assault for personal gain.

Most devastatingly for fans of Rupert and Taggie’s slow-burn romance, their ‘ship’ seems to have sailed. Having promised Taggie’s father, Declan, that he would stay away from her, Rupert has continued to suppress his feelings for her. Tired of his mixed signals, Taggie turns her attention to Rupert’s friend and Tony’s half-brother, Basil Baddingham, with whom she shares a kiss. Despite Rupert and Taggie’s controversial age gap, the majority of viewers are rooting for the couple; their slow-burn is one for the ages! I don’t think any of us can stand any more yearning stares without some sort of resolution.

However, Basil’s intentions are revealed to be less than romantic when he makes a crude bet with the Carlyle brothers over how quickly he can get Taggie into bed. Not only is this extremely sexist and exploitative, but neither Taggie nor Rupert is aware of the bet. What will it take for the two to finally end up together? Could the revelation of Basil’s true intentions finally bring ‘Ru-Tag’ together?

Overall, the three new episodes of Rivals have served as a strong reminder of everything we’ve been missing. Whilst the unabashed raunchiness of the first season may have subsided a little, the series has benefitted from a richer exploration of the professional rivalry at its centre, without sacrificing its quintessentially eighties charm. With a suspected mole, complicated romances and increasingly unforgivable betrayals, Rivals continues to keep us on the edge of our seats.

Editor: Ila Stephenson