THE DEVIL STILL WEARS PRADA AND PRIESTLY PROVES IT – TRAILER REVIEW

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Leeds chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) an iconic film now twenty years later, has a sequel. First, I think The Devil Still Wears Prada would have been more fun and creative, but, oh well. We are seeing the return of Andy Sachs, Miranda Priestly, Emily Charlton and Nigel on May 1st. Now having two trailers of the upcoming film, I am ready to see if this will make or break my summer.

Initially, this film seems to be staying true to the theme, fashion and humour of the first film, which I am glad to see. Meryl Streep is the iconic dragon lady that she is. I think it’s going to be really interesting exploring Andy and Emily’s characters, for them it’s twenty years on, and they are no longer the startups they once were, trying to break into their chosen industries. They are now well established and respected as leading ladies, more confident in their craft and themselves. I really hope they do this part right, as lately I have been thinking a lot about the early-2000s films. The main theme was that women can do it all. Not sure about you, but this built expectations for my own life. I thought I would have it figured out by now, but coming to the end of my master’s, reaching my mid-20s, I have no idea where I am. It built early-2000s expectations in a mid-2020s economy; the math just doesn’t work.

Back to the film trailer, The Devil Wears Prada is one of those films I can watch any time of day of the year. I could probably watch it three times a week and not get bored. From the synopsis reflecting current trends, print media is dying, sales are reduced, creating even more competition amongst leading print media brands. Emily, the once loyal assistant, is now an executive of her own high-fashion company and rival to Miranda Priestley. Miranda still appears to be the chief of Runway despite her career being in jeopardy towards the end of the first film. Nigel also appears not to have left Runway either. I hope he has received some sort of promotion or opportunity after he was robbed in the first film. I also can’t wait to see more of Andy and Nigel on the big screen, my all-time favourite sarcastic duo. Andrea, yes, Miranda, or Andy seems to have had a very successful career, yet is moving back to Runway as the new Features Editor. I hope they allude to what her career looked like after she left Runway in 2006.

Now the first film really cemented the idea of what the early-2000s fashion industry looked like: sky-high heels, statement jewellery, and no food (probably could have done without that last one). We got to see Andy’s fashion transformation from department store, reduced section to high-end, channel boot-wearing icon. I’m not sure if we will see a montage like that in the second film, as from the trailer and stills I’ve seen Andy appears to be just as well dressed as Emily decked out in custom Dior, I would love to see some sort of montage as the way they filmed the first one was so well done i don’t think anyone else has been able to replicate something so smooth and befitting the theme of a film.

Something new to this second film, confirmed, is that we get to see more of an actual fashion runway. Meryl Streep (Miranda) and Stanley Tucci (Nigel) were spotted filming scenes for the film during the Dolce & Gabbana show at Milan Fashion Week in September 2025. Paris Fashion Week featured in the first film, showing off high-end dresses by Valentino, Georges Chakra, and Azzaro. Now, Dolce’s show, last year, featured nightwear from lace lingerie to more cosy pieces, all layered with leather or animal print jackets. Something very special happened at that event as well: Anna Wintour sat across the stage from Streep and Tucci. Anna acted as Vogue’s global editor, who initially inspired the 2006 film.

I have high hopes for this film, as I have recently gone into marketing, and I think editorial or copywriting pieces may be my thing. It’s good to have the aspiration of seeing that this is someone’s career. Travelling the world, admiring the art made wearable, let’s see how Andy battles with the modern fashion world this time around.

Editor: Grace Lees