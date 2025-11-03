SHOULD LIVE MUSIC PERFORMANCES BE ALLOWED AT THE VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOW?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Leeds chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Or have we outgrown the ‘pop princess’ novelty?

After watching the Victoria’s Secret 2025 fashion show, I saw a lot of mixed reviews online. Whilst some praised the lingerie brand for its spotlighting of more diverse models and “actually listening to what the audience wants”, others deemed it insignificant in comparison to its “prime era” (referring to the late 2000s – early 2010s period). However, one element of the most anticipated runway event of the year, responsible for the most discourse online, was surprisingly not centred around the models or outfits themselves, but instead around the live music performances. This begs the question: does the live music ultimately take away more from the glamorous phenomenon than it complements?

For the benefit of those who aren’t privy to the ins and outs of the glittery underwear display known as the Victoria’s Secret fashion show, I will provide some context as to why this pink runway is unlike any other. The shows first began in 1995, but have only included live music performances since 2001 when Mary J. Blige took to the bejewelled stage at Bryant Park, New York, and helped to establish VS’s place in the production of high-end fashion shows.

Before this, the VS shows were simply viewed as beautiful but unserious; models parading around with hardly any clothes on evidently appealed to the average male gaze, but not to the eyes of fashion critics. However, Mary J. Blige’s live music performance in 2001 helped to elevate the brand by bringing energy and audience engagement, as well as interactivity with the models to establish the fact that they aren’t just mannequins to be ogled at. This, in turn, created an underlying tone of female empowerment for the fashion shows – something that Victoria’s Secret had been striving to achieve for years prior.

With the 2025 VS fashion show marking the global sensation’s 30th anniversary and only its 2nd year returning from a hiatus that started in 2019, the lingerie brand was aiming to pull out all the stops. This is clear from the high production quality put into performances by American rapper Missy Elliott, Colombian singer Karol G, K-Pop girl group TWICE, and rising star Madison Beer. The message of female empowerment was further pushed by the performers all being women, in addition to breaking language barriers by songs being performed in Spanish and Korean. But were the audiences happy with the outcome of the show due to this live music selection?

In comparison to previous VS fashion show performances, such as those by Justin Timberlake (2006), Rihanna (2012), and Ariana Grande (2014), it seemed to be the general consensus that people were disappointed with the live music on display this year. One user on TikTok commented, “The girls looked absolutely gorgeous but they needed more screen time as the pop stars took over.” Upon further reflection of the 2025 performances I would agree with this sentiment; the extravagant choreography and backup dancers distracted from the models.

Moreover, I think the outfits of some of the performers outshone those of the VS angels. Madison Beer is the prime example of this – she looked absolutely stunning, but because she was given the opportunity to walk the runway after her performance, I don’t think you’d be able to tell the difference between her and the professional models, her outfit being of the same high quality (if not better!). In my eyes, this distracts from the actual VS angels who have dedicated years of hard work to getting to that position, which, in a way, demotes them amongst other catwalkers in their own show.

On the other hand, it could be seen as a positive that the live music performers at the VS fashion show 2025 had incredible outfits, as it helps boost sales for the brand; the bra that TWICE’s Tzuyu wore during their performance actually sold out on the VS website due to high demand.

Other praises of the music performances included the point that using popular international artists helps to globalise Victoria’s Secret as a worldwide brand, as it promotes the lingerie to foreign audiences. It also adds variety to the fashion show that isn’t present on any other runway; you wouldn’t find artists such as Bruno Mars singing about sex at a YSL Paris Fashion Week show.

So the addition of live music performances at the VS fashion shows definitely add a fun and exciting aspect to the runway, but do they ultimately distract from the models and the clothes they’re presenting? I think it’s an interesting debate to discuss the fact that people are more critical of the post-hiatus music performances than they were of the pre-hiatus ones – so is this more to do with the current social climate we live in? Are people bored more easily due to shorter attention spans from watching TikTok too often? Have we outgrown the novelty of stereotypical, hypersexual displays of femininity that seem to accompany the VS angels and their girly wings? Is this controversy more to do with the decline of good pop music, or the decline of good runway shows?



All sources are taken from social media outlets X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok.

Editor: Lauren Harker