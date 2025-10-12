REFORM’S RECENT RAGE-BAIT: TARGETING MIGRANTS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Leeds chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Nigel Farage continues to keep political news alive, sparking outrage with the announcement that Reform UK plans to scrap indefinite leave to remain (ILR) status, alongside further limitations on immigration if they win the next general election. This article delves into how Farage’s claims regarding immigration can cause harmful and untrue depictions of migrant communities.

The Unemployed Migrants

One core claim made by Farage regarding those soon to be eligible for ILR is that the great majority have not worked, and will probably ‘never, ever work’, suggesting that this is due to them being ‘young’ and ‘low skilled’. It is important to delve into the job market generally experienced by young people currently to critique Farage in this area. In 2025, it was recorded that the employment rate for young people in the UK aged 16-23 was around 52%. The factors contributing to this low figure include regional barriers, lack of work and a lack of local jobs due to economic issues. When these problems are experienced by a whole nation, it seems bizarre to make assumptions about migrant individuals’ want to work, particularly when studies show that many highly educated migrant workers among the wider UK population are overqualified for the positions in which they are employed. It could be argued that this shows a willingness to limit earning potential in favour of secure employment. Data shows that migrants outnumber British nationals in more ‘unpleasant’ jobs, such as night-shift work. While not necessarily reflective of the whole UK migrant population, it undoubtedly shows the limited appreciation for the societal input of immigrants inherent in Farage’s haste negative branding.

Farage’s plan would put those entering the country under a strict visa scheme, prioritising highly qualified migrants and limiting access to public services such as the NHS. This is justified by his claims that migrants ‘sponge up’ Universal Credit, acting as a tax burden to British society. Controversy regarding the 1 million migrants accessing Universal Credit is well established. However, a majority of these are EU nationals under the settlement scheme, who would not be subject to the visa requirement changes proposed by Reform UK. It appears, therefore, that wider numbers are being used to target only a small minority group of migrants. This is not to suggest that current EU nationals under the settlement scheme are undeserving of Universal Credit; rather that Farage seems intent on exaggerating numbers to place certain migrants in a bad light.

The ‘Boriswave’

Notably, following Brexit, Farage pointed a blaming finger at legal immigrants that came into the country, the ‘Boriswave’- labelling this the ‘greatest betrayal’ ever for the UK. A look at the demographic of these migrants raises questions of ethics and morality. Significant groups included those escaping the war in Ukraine (granted entry from 2022), refugees from Hong Kong dealing with political tension from China, and Afghan refugees escaping the Taliban conflict. Condemning the support of those having their human rights challenged makes clear the underappreciation of certain UK politicians of the privilege in having the sea as a neighbour, rather than an intimidating country looking to exert control.

But let us set aside the context of the motivations behind legal immigration, and assume that migrants had no ‘good’ reasons to enter the country at that time. Farage fails to have a leg to stand on when we consider official figures that show migration levels steeply declining and continuing to fall by the end of 2024. While yes, numbers are rising in the amount of people claiming ILR, the criteria to attain this is arguably sufficiently demanding. ILR can be claimed after residence in the UK for an extensive period of time, suggesting an informal, societal level of naturalisation. Perhaps Starmer’s voiced concerns that Reform UK is pushing for a ‘path of division and decline’ is evident in the weaponisation of the ‘Boriswave’, made at the expense of legally residing migrants.

Reflections

Farage’s claims could be considered audacious when appropriate context is applied, and comparisons made against existing analysis and statistics. While Farage may have genuine passion surrounding his critique of migrants, there is perhaps an ulterior motive. By making bold statements of this nature, the Reform party may be gaining even greater publicity, improving their chances of being a notable party in the next general election and thus dubbing their recent controversial remarks as Reform rage-bait.

